Rising: June 23, 2023

US Navy heard OceanGate Titanic sub implosion days ago: Report; distraction for Hunter Biden chaos?!

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey discuss reporting that the U.S. Navy heard what it believed to be the Titan implosion days ago. #titan #submersible

Joe Biden was in the room when Hunter threatened Chinese businessman: Texts, whistleblowers allege

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey react to the transcript that a House panel released of the investigation into Hunter Biden. #hunterbiden #bidenprobe

Tucker Carlson: RFK Jr is winning; Dave Weigel breaks down frogs-Atrazine controversy

Semafor reporter Dave Weigel weighs in on the discussion around RFK Jr. and his 2024 presidential run. #Biden #TuckerCarlson

FL judge strikes down anti-trans law banning Medicaid for gender-affirming care

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey weigh in on a Florida judge’s ruling that a Florida law seeking to ban Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care is unconstitutional. #transgender #genderaffirming

Ukraine losing in 2023? Almost no chance they’ll overcome disastrous counteroffensive: Lt Col Davis

Ret. Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis elaborates on the current status of the Ukraine war and why a successful counteroffensive looks less likely. #ukraine #ukrainewar