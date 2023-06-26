Rising: June 26, 2023

Hunter Biden Whistleblower: FBI KNEW The Laptop Was REAL All Along; McCarthy To Impeach Garland?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to open an impeachment inquiry into Attorney General Merrick Garland. #GOP #Biden

Wuhan scientist rejects ‘patient zero claim; Bat lady’s denials don’t add up: Rising

Founder of One Shared World Jamie Metzl weighs in on the new report released on Covid-19 origins. #Wuhan #PatientZero According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age.



Putin avoids coup after short-lived Wagner Group rebellion, leader exiled to Belarus

Lt. Col. Daniel Davis weighs in on a recent warning from a Russian commander. #AlexanderKhodakovsky #Ukraine

Pelosis exercise MILLIONS worth of stocks as Pelosi supports SCOTUS ethics: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss news that Nancy and Paul Pelosi reportedly exercised Apple and Microsoft stock one day before expiration. #PELOSIAct #MSM

The View’s Sunny Hostin DEFENDS Hunter Biden: NOT A Sweetheart Deal

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to recent comments on The View about Hunter Biden. #Biden #taxes

Rob Schneider endorses RFK Jr, Bill Maher praises stand against vax mandate

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to a recent conversation between Bill Maher and RFK Jr. #covid #pandemic

Super Buff RFK JR Posts WORKOUT Vid; Dares Biden To Debate Him: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss RFK Jr.’s new workout video. #Biden #2024

Rotating green light spotted in Ohio, not yet debunked: Report, another UFO?!

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to reporting that there was a rotating green light spotted in Ohio. #UFO #aliens