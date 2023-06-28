Rising: June 28, 2023

Trump beats Biden by 3 pts in new poll, defends against doc prosecution: ‘It was golf course plans’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Donald Trump’s latest comments on classified documents.

Firing squad for Idaho murderer? Bryan Kohberger faces death penalty, lawyer claims other DNA found

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss news that Bryan Kohberger could face the death penalty if convicted of murdering four students from the University of Idaho.

CNN’s Jake Tapper refuses to host town hall with RFK JR due to “dangerous” vax views

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss NewsNation’s town hall with RFK Jr.

According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection. According to the CDC all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age. The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. Ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. Currently available data do not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19. Clinical trials assessing ivermectin tablets for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in people are ongoing. Taking large doses of ivermectin is dangerous. If your health care provider writes you an ivermectin prescription, fill it through a legitimate source such as a pharmacy, and take it exactly as prescribed. Never use medications intended for animals on yourself or other people. Animal ivermectin products are very different from those approved for humans. Use of animal ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans is dangerous. Source: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/why-you-should-not-use-ivermectin-treat-or-prevent-covid-19

In April 2021, increased cases of myocarditis and pericarditis were reported in the United States after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna). Data from multiple studies show a rare risk for myocarditis and/or pericarditis following receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. These rare cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have occurred most frequently in adolescent and young adult males, ages 16 years and older, within 7 days after receiving the second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna). There has not been a similar reporting pattern observed after receipt of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).

CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 6 months of age and older. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and CDC have determined that the benefits (such as prevention of COVID-19 cases and its severe outcomes) outweigh the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis after receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

For more info: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/myocarditis.html

According to the CDC, Atrazine is a widely used chlorotriazine herbicide active against broadleaf and grassy weeds. Related chlorotriazine herbicides include simazine, propazine, and cyanazine, all which act by inhibiting plant photosynthesis. Atrazine is applied pre- and post-emergence to agricultural land for crops such as corn and sorghum. It is also used as a non-selective herbicide. Atrazine was first registered as an herbicide in 1958. More than 70 million pounds have been applied annually in recent years, with about 75% of corn cropland receiving treatment. Atrazine has limited water solubility and is not tightly bound to soil, but is leachable in to ground and surface waters. In regions where atrazine is used, it is one of the more commonly detected pesticides in surface and ground waters (USGS, 2007). In soils, atrazine is slowly degraded to dealkylated products, which have half-lives of several months. Bacteria and plants can metabolize atrazine to hydroxyatrazine. Atrazine does not bioaccumulate. It has little toxicity in birds and moderate toxicity in some fish and aquatic invertebrates. Atrazine may alter the sexual development of frogs at environmental levels (Gammon et al., 2005; Hayes et al., 2002; U.S.EPA, 2003a).

Obama, Pod bros shame RFK JR, Marianne Williamson voters: ‘You’re helping to elect Trump’

Host of the Sabby Sabs Podcast Sabrina Salvati weighs in on Former President Donald Trump’s recent interview with Christiane Amanpour.

Illegal UFO retrieval programs?! Congress doubles down on explosive claims: Hill opinion writer

Opinion contributor at The Hill Marik Von Rennenkampff weighs in on the government’s handling of recent UFO claims.

Dem Stacey Plaskett misled public on Epstein ties, worked for disgraced pedophile’s fixer: Lee Fang

Investigative journalist Lee Fang weighs in on reported ties between Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-U.S. Virgin Islands) and Jeffrey Epstein.

OceanGate CEO ignored Titan warnings: ‘At some point’, safety is ‘A PURE WASTE’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to revelations about OceanGate’s former CEO.

BOMBSHELL: NYT confirms Hunter Biden whistleblower claim; DOJ mishandled probe

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news on the Hunter Biden Investigation.

Bud Light CEO refuses to answer questions about Dylan Mulvaney ad: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the latest from Anheuser-Busch on the Dylan Mulvaney controversy.