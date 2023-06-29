Rising: June 29, 2023

RFK JR on NewsNation town hall: ‘I’ve never been anti-vaccine’; pejorative used to silence

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s performance in NewsNation’s town hall.

According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is also a safer way to build protection than getting sick with COVID-19. COVID-19 vaccination helps protect you by creating an antibody response without you having to experience sickness. Getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can cause severe illness or death, and we can’t reliably predict who will have mild or severe illness. If you get sick, you can spread COVID-19 to others. You can also continue to have long-term health issues after COVID-19 infection. According to the CDC all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States are effective at preventing COVID-19. Getting sick with COVID-19 can offer some protection from future illness, sometimes called “natural immunity,” but the level of protection people get from having COVID-19 may vary depending on how mild or severe their illness was, the time since their infection, and their age. The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals. Ivermectin is approved for human use to treat infections caused by some parasitic worms and head lice and skin conditions like rosacea. Currently available data do not show ivermectin is effective against COVID-19. Clinical trials assessing ivermectin tablets for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in people are ongoing. Taking large doses of ivermectin is dangerous. If your health care provider writes you an ivermectin prescription, fill it through a legitimate source such as a pharmacy, and take it exactly as prescribed. Never use medications intended for animals on yourself or other people. Animal ivermectin products are very different from those approved for humans. Use of animal ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans is dangerous. Source: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/why-you-should-not-use-ivermectin-treat-or-prevent-covid-19

In April 2021, increased cases of myocarditis and pericarditis were reported in the United States after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna). Data from multiple studies show a rare risk for myocarditis and/or pericarditis following receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. These rare cases of myocarditis or pericarditis have occurred most frequently in adolescent and young adult males, ages 16 years and older, within 7 days after receiving the second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna). There has not been a similar reporting pattern observed after receipt of the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine (Johnson & Johnson).

CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 6 months of age and older. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and CDC have determined that the benefits (such as prevention of COVID-19 cases and its severe outcomes) outweigh the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis after receipt of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

For more info: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/clinical-considerations/myocarditis.html

According to the CDC, Atrazine is a widely used chlorotriazine herbicide active against broadleaf and grassy weeds. Related chlorotriazine herbicides include simazine, propazine, and cyanazine, all which act by inhibiting plant photosynthesis. Atrazine is applied pre- and post-emergence to agricultural land for crops such as corn and sorghum. It is also used as a non-selective herbicide. Atrazine was first registered as an herbicide in 1958. More than 70 million pounds have been applied annually in recent years, with about 75% of corn cropland receiving treatment. Atrazine has limited water solubility and is not tightly bound to soil, but is leachable in to ground and surface waters. In regions where atrazine is used, it is one of the more commonly detected pesticides in surface and ground waters (USGS, 2007). In soils, atrazine is slowly degraded to dealkylated products, which have half-lives of several months. Bacteria and plants can metabolize atrazine to hydroxyatrazine. Atrazine does not bioaccumulate. It has little toxicity in birds and moderate toxicity in some fish and aquatic invertebrates. Atrazine may alter the sexual development of frogs at environmental levels (Gammon et al., 2005; Hayes et al., 2002; U.S.EPA, 2003a).

RFK Jr: I’m proud to be liked by Trump, I want to bring Americans together

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s first televised town hall.

Breaking: SCOTUS guts affirmative action in colleges | Rising reacts

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the landmark Supreme Court decision limiting affirmative action.

Biden sleep apnea panic?! POTUS sleeps with CPAP machine for treatment: White House

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that President Joe Biden has recently started using a CPAP machine.

OceanGate update: Presumed human remains recovered, per US Coast Guard

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that parts of the Titan submersible have been retrieved and return to port near St. Johns, Newfoundland yesterday.

Man stabs 3 people during a gender studies class in Waterloo, Canada: Rising reacts

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the stabbing at the University of Waterloo in Canada during a gender studies class.

‘No!’ Biden snaps when pressed if he knew of Hunter’s alleged shakedown of a Chinese businessman

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss President Biden’s reaction to reports of Hunter Biden’s 2017 WhatsApp to a Chinese businessman.

Madonna ridiculed amidst ICU visit, Kathy Griffin defends pop legend from ‘misogyny, ageism’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss news that Madonna is recovering from a bacterial infection.