Rising: July 4, 2023

JULY 4 POLL: Extreme Pride In Being An American Stays Low Per Gallup

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to polling on American pride. #4thofJuly #patriotism

MSNBC’S Mehdi Hasan FREAKS Over CNN’s RFK Jr Workout POST: ‘Did CNN Rehire CHRIS LICHT’?!

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey react to MSNBC Mehdi Hasan’s comments about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s workout regiment. #rfkjr #medhihasan

RFK Jr Won’t Commit To Endorsing Biden Should He Become 2024 Democratic Nominee

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey react to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s refusal to commit to support President Biden should the incumbent beat him in the primaries. #rfkjr #biden

Covid’s ‘Patients 0’ Were WUHAN Scientists Doing Fauci-Backed Research: Michael Shellenbeger

Twitter files author Michael Shellenberger discusses new reporting on “patients zero.” #covid19 #pandemic Originally aired June 14, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=moVBjWk-Nww

Obama TAX Hypocrisy EXPOSED In LOOPHOLE To Avoid Paying Income Tax: Lee Fang

Investigative journalist Lee Fang weighs in on his recent reporting on former President Obama’s investment strategies. #WhiteHouse #taxes Originally aired June 15, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNVdK2SP-U8

WATCH: RFK Jr’s FULL Rising Interview With Briahna Joy Gray & Robby Soave

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about Covid-19 and how he would have handled the response to the pandemic differently. Originally aired June 19, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MOv8LlD2J8 For more information about the Kennedy campaign, visit Kennedy24.com



Fact check of Cleveland Clinic study: https://www.factcheck.org/2023/06/sci…



Link to Cleveland clinic study: https://academic.oup.com/ofid/article…





Veteran UFO Reporter Leslie Kean Explains Whistleblower Grusch Claims About US Gov’t STASH Of UAPs

Investigative journalist Leslie Kean weighs in on new claims surrounding UFOs and the U.S. government. #ufo #davidgrusch Originally aired June 8, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkyzgPvVnBI&t=0s