Rising: July 4, 2023

MSNBC'S Mehdi Hasan FREAKS Over CNN's RFK Jr Workout POST: 'Did CNN Rehire CHRIS LICHT'?!
RFK Jr Won't Commit To Endorsing Biden Should He Become 2024 Democratic Nominee
Lab leak confirmed: Covid ‘patients zero’ were Wuhan lab docs doing gain-of-function: Shellenberger
Taxes for thee, not for me? Obama skirts capital gains using similar loophole he decried as POTUS
Exclusive Interview: RFK JR On Rising
Leslie Kean weighs in on "mindblowing" gov't stash of 'non human' space craft: Rising
JULY 4 POLL: Extreme Pride In Being An American Stays Low Per Gallup
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to polling on American pride. #4thofJuly #patriotism
MSNBC’S Mehdi Hasan FREAKS Over CNN’s RFK Jr Workout POST: ‘Did CNN Rehire CHRIS LICHT’?!
Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey react to MSNBC Mehdi Hasan’s comments about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s workout regiment. #rfkjr #medhihasan
RFK Jr Won’t Commit To Endorsing Biden Should He Become 2024 Democratic Nominee
Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey react to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s refusal to commit to support President Biden should the incumbent beat him in the primaries. #rfkjr #biden
Covid’s ‘Patients 0’ Were WUHAN Scientists Doing Fauci-Backed Research: Michael Shellenbeger
Twitter files author Michael Shellenberger discusses new reporting on “patients zero.” #covid19 #pandemic Originally aired June 14, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=moVBjWk-Nww
Obama TAX Hypocrisy EXPOSED In LOOPHOLE To Avoid Paying Income Tax: Lee Fang
Investigative journalist Lee Fang weighs in on his recent reporting on former President Obama’s investment strategies. #WhiteHouse #taxes Originally aired June 15, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNVdK2SP-U8
WATCH: RFK Jr’s FULL Rising Interview With Briahna Joy Gray & Robby Soave
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave interview 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about Covid-19 and how he would have handled the response to the pandemic differently. Originally aired June 19, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2MOv8LlD2J8 For more information about the Kennedy campaign, visit Kennedy24.com
Fact check of Cleveland Clinic study: https://www.factcheck.org/2023/06/sci…
Link to Cleveland clinic study: https://academic.oup.com/ofid/article…
Veteran UFO Reporter Leslie Kean Explains Whistleblower Grusch Claims About US Gov’t STASH Of UAPs
Investigative journalist Leslie Kean weighs in on new claims surrounding UFOs and the U.S. government. #ufo #davidgrusch Originally aired June 8, 2023; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gkyzgPvVnBI&t=0s
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.