Rising: July 7, 2023

Cocaine culprit still at-large; White House changes details about location where it was found
Libs freak at Biden banning from pressuring social media into censorship: Rising
Neocons held secret talks with Russia about Ukraine: Report
OceanGate suspends commercial, exploration operations after Titanic sub tragedy
Saving face?! Seattle takes action on homeless crisis ahead of MLB All-Stars week
'Bidenomics' fail? POTUS brags about job numbers despite Americans' inflation nightmare
'Mamas for DeSantis' rolled out by Casey DeSantis amid Ron's 2024 campaign bid
Kamala Harris' culture word-salad, keep her away in the West Wing: Rising
Elon Musk threatens to sue Meta: ‘Cheating’ is not okay; slams ‘copycat’ Threads
Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey react to news that a lawyer for Twitter CEO Elon Musk is threatening to sue Meta. #Threads #socialmedia
NewsNation Washington D.C. correspondent Kellie Meyer weighs in on updates surrounding the Hunter Biden investigation. #Bidens #DOJ
Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey react to former President Obama’s Attorney General Eric Holder calling the judge’s decision curbing communication between the Biden administration and social media companies “pretty stupid.” #ericholder #socialmedia
Senior fellow at Defense Priorities Lt. Col. Daniel Davis weighs in on secret talks about negotiations to end the War in Ukraine. #Zelensky #Putin
NewsNation Washington D.C. correspondent Kellie Meyer discusses updates on OceanGate. #Titan #Titanic
Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey react to Seattle’s clean-up of its homeless population ahead of the MLB All-Stars week. #seattle #mlb
Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey react to June’s jobs report. #economy #jobs
Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey discuss Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis’ first solo campaign event for her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.). #caseydesantis #2024
Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey react to Vice President Kamala Harris’ latest comments on culture. #Biden #WhiteHouse
