Rising: July 10, 2023

War crime? Biden defends shipping civilian-maiming cluster munitions to Ukraine

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss President Biden’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Tucker Carlson to Russell Brand: Fox News fired me after J6 interview that never aired

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Ticker Carlson’s interview with Russell Brand.

Tucker Carlson praises Trump to Russell brand: Only candidate calling out DC’S Ukraine obsession

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on Tucker Carlson praising Donald Trump and his foreign policy position.

Joe Biden taps ‘evil’ human rights abuser Elliott Abrams for diplomacy role: Branko Marcetic

Writer for Jacobin Branko Marcetic breaks down President Biden’s appointment of Elliott Abrams to the U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy (ACPD).

Old yeller: Joe Biden angry, staff afraid to be alone with him; report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to an Axios report about former Biden aides who claim they’ve been subjected to the president’s short temper.

Trump ridicules ‘no personality’ Ron DeSantis: He’s ‘highly overrated’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Donald Trump’s latest attempt to court supporters of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.).

Sell out? AOC endorses Biden, falls in line in obvious career move: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) endorsement of President Biden’s reelection bid.

Jonah Hill’s ex accuses actor of misogyny after she exposes their private convo on social media

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on actor Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend alleging he’s a misogynist and exhibited controlling behavior towards her.

CNN’s Bakari Sellers laughs off RFK Jr, slams Kennedy as ‘everything wrong’ with free internet

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss a headline that suggested President Biden should be worried about Green Party candidate Cornel West.

Musk challenges Zuckerberg to a ‘d*ck measuring contest’ in latest jab of Threads/Twitter rivalry

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Elon Musk’s escalation against Mark Zuckerberg.