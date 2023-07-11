Rising: July 11, 2023

Hunter Biden whistleblower Gal Luft accused of arms trafficking, says DOJ trying to silence him

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the latest updates about the investigation into Hunter Biden.

Tommy Tuberville claims white nationalism isn’t racist: Brie & Robby React

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) appearance on Kaitlan Collins’ new CNN show.

Floods rage Northeast as scorching heat devastate the US coast-to-coast

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave talk about the heat waves and extreme flooding hitting parts of the United States.

Tucker Carlson to host GOP primary forum without Trump: Rising reacts

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss news that Tucker Carlson will be hosting a forum with 2024 GOP presidential candidates, of which Former President Donald Trump will not take part.

RFK Jr calls out Lindsey Graham for trying to start ‘World War III’ between NATO, Russia: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave weigh in on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s condemnation of Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) support for Ukraine joining NATO.

‘The View’ defends Joe Biden as POTUS reportedly doesn’t acknowledge granddaughter: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the discussion on “The View” about President Biden’s failure to acknowledge Hunter Biden’s estranged 4-year-old daughter.

Newsom tells Dems don’t go on Fox News, despite his nightly watch

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D-Calif.) comments that Democrats should not appear on Fox News.

MSNBC: If you work out you may be a Nazi. No, seriously

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss whether level of fitness is indicative of political leaning.

Lab Leak theory suppressed by Fauci and Co.? Bombshell details in new Oversight report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss today’s hearing on “Investigating the Proximal Origin of a Cover Up,” and discuss the “Proximal Origin” paper.