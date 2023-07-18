Rising: July 18, 2023

Breaking: Trump says he’s a target of Biden DOJ’s January 6 investigation

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss news that Former President Donald Trump could be facing another indictment.

Disclaimer: Donald Trump falsely claims that he won the 2020 election. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College and had a 4-point margin in the popular vote.

Jayapal walks back ‘racist state’ Israel criticism, joins AOC, Omar, Tlaib boycott of Herzog

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to the United States.

John Kerry denies private jet usage as extreme heat waves hits US

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the extreme heat sweeping the Northern Hemisphere.

Feds targeting frustrated parents? Jim Jordan demands answers from DOJ, Merrick Garland

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) threat made to FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Watch: UFO claims taken seriously by feds, Biden admin claims; UAP Hearing next week

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to White House Security Council John Kirby signaling the administration takes UFO/UAP-related affairs seriously.

Warren attacks Elon Musk over alleged SEC violations, Jim Jordan calls out Threads for liberal bias

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) urging the SEC to investigate Elon Musk.

Dems demand RFK Jr be disinvited from Capitol Hill hearing, compare him to Hitler: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that Democrats are demanding that Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s invitation to testify in Congress be rescinded.