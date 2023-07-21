Rising: July 21, 2023

Biden-bribe document revealed, alleges Burisma chief coerced to pay Joe, Hunter during VP years

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey react to a new form released by Republicans with unverified Biden-Burisma allegations.

AI to write news, Google pitches tool to NYT, WashPo, and other MSM outlets

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey discuss news that Judge Allen Cannon has set a trial date for Former President Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case.

MSNBC Host: RFK Jr. has ‘drug addiction’ to ‘attention’ like Trump

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey discuss the media’s reaction to yesterday’s Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing on Capitol Hill.

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey discuss a new Google AI tool, and the impact it could have on American newspapers.

Hot strike summer? Labor fights loom as multiple industries walk off duty for better worker rights

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey discuss talks news that the UPS is planning to resume talks with the Teamsters Union to avoid a work stoppage.