Rising: July 27, 2023

Watch: McConnell Freezes mid-sentence during presser, later says he’s fine

Jessica Burbank and Robby Soave discuss the sudden pause Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) took during a press conference yesterday.

Breaking: Trump’s attorneys informed indictment #3 coming, related to 2020 election

Jessica Burbank and Robby Soave discuss an expected Donald Trump indictment.

Disclaimer: Donald Trump falsely claims that he won the 2020 election. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College and had a 4-point margin in the popular vote.

Rand Paul: Fauci lied to Congress; senator fights back against social media censorship

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) weighs in on the Free Speech Protection Act.

Secret room for UFO whistleblower David Grusch? Lawmakers scramble for more UAP info

Jessica Burbank and Robby Soave react to yesterday’s House Oversight UFO Subcommittee hearing.

Ukraine hawk Victoria Nuland rewarded by Biden, appointed to key State Dept position

Jessica Burbank and Robby Soave discuss recent promotions among the Biden administration.

RFK Jr. to head FDA, CDC in Ron DeSantis admin?! Watch

Jessica Burbank and Robby Soave discuss Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-Fla.) recent comments on Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that he would be open to appoint RFK Jr. to head the FDA or CDC.

Hunter Biden’s unusually lenient deal rejected by judge, forced to plead not guilty: Rising

Jessica Burbank and Robby Soave discuss updates on the Hunter Biden investigation.

The New York Times lied about RFK Jr. Covid comments: Robby Soave

Robby Soave gives his take on how the mainstream media mischaracterized Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s comments and testimony on Capitol Hill.

Joe Rogan slams critics of Jason Aldean’s new song: Rap music gets away with worse

Jessica Burbank and Robby Soave react to comments Joe Rogan made pointing out hypocrisy of those who criticized Jason Aldean’s song, “Try That In A Small Town.”