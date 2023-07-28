Rising: July 28, 2023

‘Ridiculous’?: Trump charged with 3 additional counts related to classified documents case

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey give the latest update about a possible third indictment of former President Donald Trump.

RFK Jr gains with GOP voters polls, tanks with Dems: Poll. Neo-con Karl Rove smears Kennedy: Rising

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey react to a new poll showing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is losing ground with Democratic voters but gaining among Republicans.

UFO journalist Leslie Kean breaks down what you haven’t heard from crazy UAP hearing: Rising

Investigative journalist who cover UFO-related matters Leslie Kean weighs in on the historic congressional hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena, or UAP, that took place this week.

Watch: Sen. Feinstein’s forgets how to vote during Senate meeting, directed to ‘just say aye’

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey react to awkward moment Sen. Dianne Feinstein was told “just say aye” by a fellow senator in a key markup meeting Thursday.

Karine Jean-Pierre snaps at reporter asking about Hunter Biden: ‘I just said no’

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey discuss how White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre snapped a reporter who asked about looming charges against Hunter Biden.

Nat’l rent control?! Tenants rights orgs push blanket cap on rent as housing crisis intensifies

Director of KC Tenants Tara Raghuveer elaborates on a potential plan that would implement a national rent control.

Inter-dimensional beings? UFO hearing sparks holographic theory debate: Dr Avi Loeb explains

Professor of science Dr. Avi Loeb reacts to the how holographic theory was discussed in the house hearing on unidentified anomalous objects, or UAPs.

TMI?! Nancy Mace leaves attendees speechless after commenting on her sex life at Prayer Breakfast

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey discuss comments Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) made about her personal life at the Prayer Breakfast that left attendees uncomfortable.

Protecting Soros? Sam Bankman-Fried campaign finance charges dropped after $40M in donations

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey react to reports that federal prosecutors have dropped charges in their criminal case against Sam Bankman-Fried.

Ariana Grande slammed after new beau abandons wife, newborn for pop singer: Rising reacts

Jessica Burbank and Amber Athey react to the backlash popstar Ariana Grande in receiving after her new romance with actor Ethan Slater became public.