Rising: July 31, 2023

Today: Hunter Biden’s close friend to give damning testimony on Joe’s involvement in Burisma schemes

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the Department of Justice’s attempt to arrest Hunter Biden’s former business partner.

New emails show Biden White House demand Meta censor true lab leak, vaccine info: Report

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the White House’s censorship of Covid origins-related topics.

RFK Jr will not head FDA/CDC in DeSantis admin, GOP candidate takes back commitment after backlash

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis’ comments walking back that he’d consider Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the FDA or CDC.

Kanye West’s X account reinstated; Ye promises Elon Musk he won’t post more anti-Semitic content

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave give the latest update on X, formerly called “Twitter.”

60% Americans disapprove of Biden, two-thirds say economy is bad as admin touts ‘Bidenomics’

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to latest polling showing President Biden received his lowest approval rating yet.

Senate Dems block audit on Ukraine Aid, incl. ‘progressives’ Bernie Sanders and Liz Warren: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that all Senate Democrats voted against creating an oversight office to monitor U.S. assistance for Ukraine.

Libs accuse RFK Jr of sneaking Nazi code into Tweet about Secret Service protection: Rising reacts

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to new accusations that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. used a Nazi code on X, formerly “Twitter.”