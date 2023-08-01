Rising: August 1, 2023

Joe Biden spoke over 20X to Hunter's Foreign contacts, VP sold 'the brand': Fmr friend testifies
RFK Jr raked in $6M+ last month from Democratic and Republican donors: Rising reacts
Trump sounds the alarm on Jan 6 indictment as GA prosecutor warns decision coming by Sept
UAP alien hearings a plot to increase funding for Space Force?! $30B requested by government
Tulsi Gabbard torches Bidenomics as ‘fascism’; Trump and Biden tied: Poll
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave a new survey on President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss latest updates on the Hunter Biden investigation.
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news on the super PAC backing Robert F. Kennedy Jr., America Values 2024.
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to former President Trump’s latest comments about his impending new indictment.
Disclaimer: Donald Trump falsely claims that he won the 2020 election. Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump 306-232 in the Electoral College and had a 4-point margin in the popular vote.
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss President Joe Biden’s announcement that the United States Space Command Headquarters will not be moved to Alabama.
