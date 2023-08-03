Rising: August 3, 2023

Hunter Biden ‘abused soft power’, Devon Archer tells Tucker Carlson

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to Tucker Carlson’s interview with Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer.

Free speech violation? Trump indictment slammed as infringement of rights

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave give update on the third indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Fauci’s pro-lockdown replacement Jeanne Marazzo faces GOP GRILLING on gain-of-function funds: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the appointment of new NIAID Director Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo.

Dems panic as Black voters flee, blame everyone but Biden: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to reports that Black voters, particularly Black men, are defecting to the Republican Party.

Trump-Ramaswamy 2024?! Vivek continues to rise as DeSantis face-plants: Rising

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss Candace Owens’ praise of GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and his campaign.

Obama panicked over Trump 2024 prospects in secret lunch with Biden: Report

Former Press Secretary for Jill Biden Michael LaRosa discusses on how former President Obama is helping President Biden’s reelection effort.