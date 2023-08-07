Rising: August 7, 2023

Change of heart?! Joe Rogan says he is open to having Trump on his podcast
RFK Jr fighting social media Covid censorship, sues Google: Lawsuit
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to news that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has sued Google and YouTube.
Update: Joe Rogan to invite Donald Trump on podcast after all?!
Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss recent comments on the investigations into Former President Donald Trump.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.