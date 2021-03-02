Intercept bureau chief: $15 minimum wage was not 'high priority' for Biden in COVID-19 relief

Ryan Grim, the D.C. bureau chief at The Intercept, said Tuesday he did not think President Biden Joe BidenSenate holds longest vote in history as Democrats scramble to save relief bill Ex-Trump appointee arrested in Capitol riot complains he won't be able to sleep in jail Biden helps broker Senate deal on unemployment benefits MORE sees the $15 minimum wage effort as a “high priority” for the COVID-19 relief package.

Hill.TV’s Krystal Ball asked Grim on “Rising” why the Biden administration was not pressuring senators opposed to the wage increase, and why it was not fighting the Senate parliamentarian’s ruling preventing the increase from being included in the package if Democrats move it forward under special budget rules to prevent a filibuster.

“I mean my read is this wasn’t a high priority of Biden’s in the COVID relief package to begin with,” Grim said.

“I think that he kind of accepted that he was gonna lose on this and was never planning to fight for it much to begin with,” he said. “...and so once it looked like it wasn’t gonna happen, he’s like, ‘OK, well, this isn’t gonna happen.’”

Grim noted that Biden could push for a minimum wage increase later in his presidency. “He doesn’t think that this is over," Grim said.

The White House reported that Biden was “disappointed” with Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough’s ruling on the minimum wage provision but that he would respect the outcome.

Others like Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersMcConnell makes failed bid to adjourn Senate after hours-long delay Senate holds longest vote in history as Democrats scramble to save relief bill Democrats break COVID-19 impasse with deal on jobless benefits MORE (I-Vt.) are calling for Democrats to “ignore” the decision, saying it’s “nonsensical” that one person determines whether pay is raised for millions.