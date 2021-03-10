Briahna Joy Gray: Sinema will survive recent minimum wage vote

Briahna Joy Gray, press secretary for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersRepublicans launch fundraising vehicle for Newsom recall Cardi B and Candace Owens threaten to sue each other after Twitter feud Democrats bid to reclaim economic populism MORE (I-Vt.) during his 2020 presidential campaign, said Wednesday that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is unlikely to face severe consequences for voting against including a minimum wage hike in the COVID-19 relief bill.

Gray said that while there was outrage against Sinema, who went viral last week for her animated thumbs-down vote on the Senate floor, "I am still skeptical on some front that this is going to have a longer term tail on it, simply because these kinds of politicians, understand that the Democratic Party doesn't do very well when it comes to accountability measures."

"So, you know, there's not going to be really much in the way of accountability coming from the Democratic Party in terms of running ads against her instead or in terms of being willing to run against a party member," said Gray, host of the Bad Faith podcast.