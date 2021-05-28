David Sirota pushes back on Biden-FDR comparison

David Sirota, founder of The Daily Poster, argued in an interview on Hill.TV’s “Rising” that recent comparisons between President Biden’s policies and those of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt are flawed, saying Biden has not shown a similar “willingness” to “take on powerful, entrenched interests.”

Sirota, a progressive activist and former speechwriter for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersDavid Sirota pushes back on Biden-FDR comparison Democrats introduce bill allowing college athletes to organize Bernie Sanders demands king-size hotel beds, cool rooms, book says MORE’s (I-Vt.) 2020 presidential campaign, said that while similarities to the legacy of FDR’s New Deal domestic policies is “a good aspiration to have,” Biden’s agenda "does not reflect the way we understand FDR’s behavior and agenda in office.”

“There was a big, temporary stimulus bill that Joe Biden allowed to pass in the middle… of a public health emergency, and that’s good that he essentially allowed it to pass, but I don’t think it’s fair to say that the White House played some sort of hugely driving force role in sort of going over the top of opposition from Republicans, but credit to him, he allowed it to pass,” Sirota explained.

However, the political commentator added that “when the rubber hits the road on more difficult things, things that require taking on powerful, entrenched interests, we see a different kind of posture.”

"We see...the White House saying that it may negotiate cuts on the infrastructure bill, the $15 minimum wage is nowhere to be found in the conversation, the public health insurance option that was promised to help reduce health care costs, nowhere to be found in the conversation,” Sirota argued.

