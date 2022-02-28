Reporter on the ground in Ukraine: ‘Everyone knew that the country was being invaded; nobody knew how badly’

Manny Marotta, a reporter who was working in Ukraine when Russia launched its invasion, said many of the people he encountered when he escaped the country were not aware of the full scope of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assault on the country.

Marotta in an appearance on Hill.TV’s “Rising” said that he walked 74 km, about 46 miles, from the western Ukrainian town of Lviv to Poland. During his walk, Marotta said people were generally afraid and unprepared due to now knowing when they would ever be able to return to their homes.

The Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion were left in a communication blackout as they walked through the countryside with no internet or cell service, said Marotta.

“Everyone knew that the country was being invaded, nobody knew how badly it was being invaded,” Marotta said. “And so there was just this great fear from everybody and this great sense of panic about needing to get west as fast as possible.”