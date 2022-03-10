Economics professor Bryan Caplan: Ukraine’s effort to pay Russian soldiers may be ‘publicity stunt’

Bryan Caplan, a professor of economics at George Mason University, said on Wednesday that an offer by Ukraine to pay Russian soldiers to leave their army may be a “publicity stunt,” but added the tactic could work.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said late last month that it would offer amnesty and money to any Russian soldiers who surrender voluntarily, according to Defense One.

Caplan told Hill.TV’s “Rising” that while the announcement may not amount to much, it could entice some Russian troops amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I could be wrong, it looks more like a publicity stunt just to get some headlines rather than a serious tactic. But this is a tactic that really could work. It would be very cheap compared to other things that people are doing,” Caplan said.

“And the squeamishness that countries are likely to feel about this really is misplaced. It’s not like Russia could easily go and do something similar and flip it the other way that’s not realistic, who’s going to trust them?” he continued.

Caplan’s comments come as Russia nears two weeks of fighting since it began its invasion into Ukraine on Feb.24, sparking sweeping condemnation and sanctions by the international community.

While Russia earlier this month said that close to 500 of its soldiers had died during the invasion, Ukraine’s president put that figure at the time closer to almost 6,000.