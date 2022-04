Newsweek’s Deputy Opinion Editor Batya Ungar-Sargon said Tuesday on Hill.TV’s “Rising” the working class has been hit hardest by inflation, and that it was “maddening” for wealthier people to ask them to sacrifice for Ukraine.

“It is absolutely maddening to hear millionaires saying ‘We are all in this together. We need to sacrifice.’ Who’s we?” Ungar-Sargon said.

Gas prices were already high before Russia invaded Ukraine, but have spiked further since Moscow’s war.