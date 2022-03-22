Newsweek deputy opinion editor: It should be personal choice which COVID-19 protocols to follow

Batya Ungar-Sargon, deputy opinion editor at Newsweek, said that people should be allowed to make personal choices about which COVID-19 protocols they want to follow, saying she disagreed with health officials “tinkering” with coronavirus restrictions.

During a Monday appearance on Hill.TV’s “Rising,” Ungar-Sargon said that the COVID-19 vaccines were important in the fight against COVID-19 and that people of influence should be encouraging those who have yet to get the shot to get vaccinated.

However, she said that people should be allowed to determine what types of COVID-19 restrictions they want to follow in places where there are higher vaccination rates, for example.

She said she agreed with “Rising” co-host Robby Soave, who earlier said he was against tinkering with masking guidelines because he believed many people would catch the virus regardless of the health protocol being followed.

“It is a shanda that the people who have influence in those communities are not out there telling those people ‘get this vaccine, it will save your life’ because it will — the vaccines 100 percent saves lives,” Ungar-Sargon said, using a Yiddish term meaning a scandal or a shame. “But the idea is, you know, what about in the places where people are vaccinated and they just don’t want to mask anymore?”

“… but at this point, I think it really does come down to personal choice and to not imposing these you know … like Robbie said, these restrictions and tinkering with them when we know it does not slow the spread of cases,” she added.