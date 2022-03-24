Creator of TheBlackVault.com says Pentagon holding back secrets on UFOs

The creator of TheBlackVault.com, a website that releases classified government documents, said on Thursday the Pentagon is holding back secrets about UFOs and “they don’t want to tell the general public about it.”

John Greenewald Jr., who claims to have released more than two million documents on his website, told Hill.TV the military’s UFO report last year identified 144 unexplained incidents but failed to divulge what they were on purpose.

“Look at all these redactions — although discouraging, that in itself tells a story,” he said. “When you really look at some of the other areas, they don’t want to tell you the capabilities of what these (unidentified aerial phenomena) are.”

A report released last summer by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence determined the government has encountered 144 unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) since 2004.

But the report said the vast majority of the cases were simply unexplained, a disappointing outcome to some who had expected more insight into mysterious phenomena.

Greenewald said military intelligence failed to outline significant details of the UAPs, including by redacting information about their visual shapes.

“They won’t tell you a single, visual observation on what shapes these are,” he said. “It really solidifies the secrecy behind what these UAP really are. … That begs the question why? Why is simply a shape of a vehicle a threat to national security if they tell the national public? What could that reveal?”