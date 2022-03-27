Harris: Democrats must make known the human risk of climate change

Journalist for the American Prospect Lee Harris said climate change and changes in global temperatures will lead to more deaths across the world.

“The point is this doesn’t just kill polar bears and reindeer, it also kills people,” Harris said while appearing on Hill.TV’s “Rising.”

Harris said the Democrats must make the human impact case for climate change better known.

“If the left fails to make the case for climate change as what it is, which is something that punishes working people, makes their lives harder and shorter, then it could absolutely become something that’s just another form of virtue signaling — driving your Tesla and putting up your solar panels,” Harris said.

“If we get this wrong and we turn climate into a culture war then what does the issue look like? It looks like Americans not being able to afford their Starbucks or seeing some disruption in their fancy coffee flavor that they like,” Harris said.

Harris said the real focus should be on how climate change impacts everyday people.

“But the real story to tell would be the effects of climate change on not just central American farmers, but American farmers and other people in the commodity sector that are going to see serious commodity risk and financial risks,” she added.