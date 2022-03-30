Ungar-Sargon: Chris Wallace criticism of Fox News ‘not worthy of respect’

Batya Ungar-Sargon, deputy opinion editor at Newsweek, slammed former Fox News host Chris Wallace for calling out his former network and saying his time there became “unsustainable.”

Ungar-Sargon told Hill.TV’s “Rising” on Monday that Wallace’s stance is inconsistent as other outlets, including Wallace’s current employer CNN, have also been plagued by controversy.

For Wallace to “leave Fox, which is the number one show viewed by Democrats, by the way, for CNN plagued by scandal, plagued by actual journalistic ethical violations to me, I just see this as not really worthy of respect,” Ungar-Sargon said.

CNN has recently had to deal with the blowback from its president Jeff Zucker resigning after a consensual relationship was discovered with another executive, and the firing of former anchor Chris Cuomo over his involvement in responding to the scandal that forced his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, out of office.