Ungar-Sargon: Hunter Biden allegations show why U.S. needs right wing commentators

Newsweek’s Deputy Opinion Editor Batya Ungar-Sargon said there is a “monoculture” in the news industry that disregards right-wing allegations as Russian propaganda.

Prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware are investigating information related to the income Biden received from Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings Ltd. The investigation into Biden’s tax crimes began in 2018 and expanded to include potential foreign lobbying violations and money laundering rules.

During a discussion about Hunter Biden’s financial dealings abroad on HillTV’s “Rising,” Ungar-Sargon said she wondered whether the New York Times would issue a correction after it published an article accusing right-wing news commentators of parroting Russian propaganda after some of the allegations have been confirmed.

“This is very much like a ‘nothing to see over here,’ but it’s not state actors doing that, it’s journalists, who are supposed to be independent,” she said. “And yet there is just this monoculture that is enforced purely voluntarily with no state power behind it.”

She added that the practice creates an environment where right-wing commentators, who she said may sometimes go too far, are needed to prevent the U.S. from having “an equivalent of what they have in Russia because people are being threatened with jail time for reporting the truth.”