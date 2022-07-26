Rising: July 26, 2022

Biden Claims ‘We’re Not Going Into A RECESSION’ As Admin Splits Hairs On Definition

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave break down American’s primary concerns about the economy, and react to President Biden’s statement that he does not think a recession is imminent.

Robby Soave: Ghislaine Maxwell Sent To MINIMUM SECURITY Prison While Assange, Ulbricht LANGUISH

Robby Soave examines the disparities in sentencing between Ghislaine Maxwell and other high profile prisoners, such as Julian Assange.

Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, July 2, 2020, in New York. Judge Alison Nathan said Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, that she’ll question a juror under oath during a rare post-verdict evidentiary hearing about the answers he gave during jury selection for the criminal trial of Maxwell after he told news outlets that he didn’t recall being asked about prior sexual abuse. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

Biden waited WEEKS to order Monkeypox vaccine, US nears 3000 confirmed cases

National health reporter at The Washington Post Dan Diamond weighs in on why it could be useful for the government to declare a public health emergency surrounding Monkeypox.

This 1997 image provided by the CDC during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), formerly Zaire, and depicts the dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox case patient, who was displaying the appearance of the characteristic rash during its recuperative stage. The World Health Organization is convening its emergency committee on Thursday, July 21, 2022 to consider for the second time within weeks whether the expanding outbreak of monkeypox should be declared a global crisis. (CDC via AP, File)

EX-Congressman CHARGED in insider trading cases a Pelosi husband’s dealings in spotlight

The Hill political reporter, Julia Manchester, and White House reporter at Real Clear Politics, Philip Wegmann, weigh in on stock trading among political elites, and the arrest of Congressman Stephen Buyer for his role in insider trading.

Hunter Biden dirt BURIED as ‘MISINFORMATION’ by DOJ, FBI: Sen. Chuck Grassley

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss new claims from Sen. Chuck Grassley surrounding the Hunter Biden investigation, and the FBI.

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, speaks to guests during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nomineeKetanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

DON’T RUN JOE: New campaign says running Biden in ’24 is a ‘TRAGIC MISTAKE’

Co-founder and national director at RootsAction.org, Norman Solomon, discusses his progressive organization’s newest campaign, ‘Don’t Run Joe,” which has the goal of stopping President Biden’s re-nomination for the 2024 Democratic ticket.

Robby & Bri: Full Frontal with Samantha Bee CANCELLED, Is Liberal late-night TV DEAD?

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave react to the cancellation of Samantha Bee’s satire show, and discuss the politics surrounding its end.

Progressive college students WALK OUT of white coat ceremony, PROTEST pro-life doctor

Briahna Joy Gray and Robby Soave discuss the medical students at the University of Michigan who walked out at an induction ceremony over the speaker who had anti-abortion views.