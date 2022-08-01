Rising: August 1, 2022

Biden’s Paxlovid Rebound: President tests positive again after being unmasked at event

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave react to President Biden testing positive for Covid again, after taking Paxlovid.

Robby Soave: Big tech REDEFINES ‘Recession,’ Fact-checkers PUNISH users who question Biden’s spin

Robby Soave calls out Big Tech fact-checkers for again passing off debatable opinions as objective truth.

Batya Ungar-Sargon: Inflation is KILLING the middle class & elites are declaring CLASS WAR

Batya Ungar-Sargon breaks down fact from fiction on whether the U.S. has entered a ‘recession.’

Nancy Pelosi TAIWAN trip confirmed, China warns military will ‘not sit idly by’: Report

Julia Manchester and Philip Wegmann react to confirmation that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will travel to Taiwan.

Big Tech censorship of ALEX JONES documentary fuels his conspiracy theories: Liz Wolfe

Associate editor at Reason, Liz Wolfe criticizes how Big Tech platforms are censoring promotion of Alex Jones’ new documentary, ‘Alex’s War.’

Woke suppression of MONKEYPOX warnings to gay community is harmful: Robby Soave & Batya Ungar-Sargon

Writer at Medium, Donald G. McNeil Jr., breaks down what people actually need to know about Monkeypox.

CNN pushes recession definition PROPAGANDA, guest says it ‘DOESN’T MATTER’: Robby & Batya

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss liberal media’s favorable coverage of inflation.

DC’s DISGUSTING vax mandate will ban 40% Black 12-15 yr olds from school: Robby & Batya

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss Washington, D.C.’s new expanded Covid vaccine mandate for public school students aged 12 years or older.

Jon Stewart’s SCATHING message to Ted Cruz over PACT Act is PERFORMANCE art: Robby & Batya

Batya Ungar-Sargon and Robby Soave discuss comedian John Stewart’s reaction to Republican’s blocking of the PACT Act, a bill that would support burn victims and sick veterans.