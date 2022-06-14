The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Jan. 6 committee pauses amid back-to-back hearings

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

NEWS THIS MORNING

*Record scratch*:

The House committee investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack has postponed tomorrow’s hearing.

Why? — Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.), one of the committee’s members, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe”: “There’s no big deal, but I’ll tell you the putting together the video and exhibits is an exhausting exercise for our very small video staff. So we’re trying to — we were going to have 1-2-3 in one week and it’s just, it’s too much to put it all together. So we’re trying to give them a little room to do their technical work, is mainly it.”

What about Thursday’s hearing?: It will still happen as planned.

IT'S TUESDAY. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

🔥 Jan. 6

New reporting — ‘Inside the explosive Oval Office confrontation three days before Jan. 6’:



The Washington Post’s Michael Kranish reports that “three days before Congress was slated to certify the 2020 presidential election, a little-known Justice Department official named Jeffrey Clark rushed to meet President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to discuss a last-ditch attempt to reverse the results.”

What we know about “one of the tensest chapters during Trump’s effort to overturn the election”

➤THE THEME OF MONDAY’S HEARING:

The committee attempted to build a case showing that former President Trump knew his claims of election fraud were false, but he pursued them anyway.

Why this matters: “Trump’s mindset in pursuing his baseless claims will be a fundamental part of the select committee’s investigation. Showing he knew he was acting on fraudulent claims as he led efforts at the state and federal level to remain in power could demonstrate his culpability not just to the public, but to the Department of Justice for potential criminal proceedings.”

➤ FIVE TAKEAWAYS FROM YESTERDAY’S HEARING:

1. “Trump was warned at every turn.”

2. “Part of building a legal case against Trump.”

3. “Witnesses give sense of Trump’s state of mind.”

4. “If Trump’s claims of a stolen election are false, they are also extremely lucrative.”

5. “Fox News predicted Trump would ‘exploit this anomaly.’”

Explanations for each, via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Rebecca Beitsch

➤TRUMP ISSUED A 12-PAGE REBUTTAL:



Here’s an excerpt of former President Trump’s rebuttal to Monday’s testimony:

“Seventeen months after the events of January 6th, Democrats are unable to offer solutions. They are desperate to change the narrative of a failing nation, without even making mention of the havoc and death caused by the Radical Left just months earlier. Make no mistake, they control the government. They own this disaster. They are hoping that these hearings will somehow alter their failing prospects.” More from Trump’s response

➤ ‘HOW THE JAN. 6 PANEL IS USING REPUBLICANS TO GO AFTER TRUMP’:

Read Niall Stanage’s column in The Hill

🤝 In the White House

Oh, that’s happening:

President Biden will meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his July trip to Saudi Arabia.

Did we see this coming?: Yes, there has been speculation for the past few weeks.

Why this is somewhat controversial: “The president’s face-to-face with Mohammed marks a stark reversal from Biden’s promise on the campaign trail to make the Kingdom a ‘pariah’ and vowed to make them ‘pay the price’ over the gruesome killing of the dissident Saudi writer and Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.”

What we know about the administration’s decision, via The Hill’s Laura Kelly

📈 The latest with inflation

A big interest rate hike may be on the horizon:



Via The New York Times’s Jeanna Smialek, “The Federal Reserve is likely to discuss making its biggest interest rate increase since 1994 at its meeting this week, as a range of new data suggest that inflation is coming in hotter and proving more stubborn than policymakers had hoped.” What to expect

The White House may be considering a gas tax holiday:



Via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Morgan Chalfant, “The White House is showing signs that it is more seriously considering a federal gas tax holiday, sources tell The Hill. “

Happening this week: “President Biden’s economic team has discussed the gas tax holiday recently and is expected to meet later this week for further talks.”

Biden is feeling the pressure to do something: “The White House is under political pressure to do something to provide relief to Americans dealing with high inflation and rising gas prices. The economic storm has created serious headwinds for Democrats ahead of the midterms, where the party is worried about a shellacking.” What we know

In Congress

10 Republicans are under *enormous pressure* for the coming weeks:



The group of 10 Senate Republicans who have been negotiating a bipartisan gun proposal are under “intense pressure in the next several weeks as [they seek] to prevent even a single defection that could scuttle the long-sought deal.”

Why the number 10 is significant: If all Democrats vote “yes” on the bill, at least 10 Republicans are necessary to overcome a filibuster.

The big question for those Republicans: Will the National Rifle Association (NRA) lobby against the bill and lower the ratings of those Republicans? Many of these 10 Republicans have “A” ratings from the NRA.

Where does the NRA stand on this deal?: It has not yet taken a stance on the bill. “Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), the lead Republican negotiator, noted Monday that the NRA has pledged to stay neutral until the legislative text of the bill is unveiled.”

Where each of the 10 Senate Republicans stand, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton

➤WHERE THE GUN PROPOSAL MAY GET SOME PUSHBACK:

From House Republicans.

The gist of their authority: “The framework could get enough support in the House, where Democrats hold a narrow majority, to pass even without GOP support. But the House GOP’s official position on the bill could have implications on future efforts to address gun violence and provide a strong indication on whether there is any place in the party for members who support even modest gun control provisions.” Where House Republicans stand, via The Hill’s Emily Brooks.

🌈 In other news

Pride Month is feeling a bit more tense this year:



Via The Hill’s Reid Wilson, “Pride Month celebrations across the country are playing out against a backdrop of growing threats to the LGBTQ community from conspiracy theorists and far-right extremist groups, and the results have already turned violent.”

For example: “On Saturday, 31 members of a white supremacist group called the Patriot Front were arrested in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where they allegedly planned a riot to disrupt a Pride event.”

And: “Those arrests came hours before a group of Proud Boys, the far-right militia, disrupted a children’s book reading in San Lorenzo, Calif., given by a local drag queen who is also a social worker.”

And: “Baptist ministers in Idaho and Texas have gone viral in recent weeks for calling on the government to execute gay people.”

More examples — and what this means for LGBTQ rights

🦠 Latest with COVID

➤ BY THE NUMBERS

Cases to date: 85.4 million

Death toll: 1,006,592

Current hospitalizations: 15,720

Shots administered: 591 million

Fully vaccinated: 66.8 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

🐥 Notable tweets

Lol:



The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant tweeted a tidbit from President Biden: ” ‘He’s going to learn how to speak English, but he’s real,’ Biden says, poking fun at [Labor Secretary] Marty Walsh‘s superb Boston accent.”

Oh no!:

The Huffington Post’s Philip Lewis tweeted, “Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe‘s 1962 gown to the Met Gala, and the famous dress now appears to be damaged from that night.” Side-by-side photos

The full story from Page Six

🍓 In lighter news

