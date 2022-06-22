The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Lawmakers, economists skeptical of Biden’s gas tax holiday

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

President Biden is expected to ask Congress this afternoon to place a pause on the federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months.

What is the federal gas tax?: 18.4 cents per gallon on gas and 24.4 cents for diesel fuel

Can Biden do this?: No, Biden needs Congress to pass the gas tax holiday. It’s unclear whether the White House has enough votes to pass this.

Would that mean consumers will save 18.4 cents per gallon?: Not necessarily. Gas companies can increase their prices.

Happening at 2 p.m.: Watch Biden’s announcement

Keep in mind: Congress is very likely to reject the White House’s federal gas tax holiday ask. The Hill’s Rachel Frazin explains why

Even former President Obama called a gas tax holiday a “gimmick” in 2008. (The Hill)

One reason it may not work: It wouldn’t solve the problem of rising fuel prices, just put a temporary Band-Aid on the problem.

Another reason: It could contribute to inflation.

Via NPR’s Franco Ordoñez

🤝 In Congress

Wow, this gun bill could actually pass:

“The Senate on Tuesday broke through nearly 30 years of stalemate on gun control legislation by voting 64 to 34 to advance an 80-page gun safety bill to respond to the mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas, that left 31 people dead, including 19 school children.”

That happened fast: Just an hour after the text of the bill was released Tuesday, the Senate voted to proceed to the bill.

Here are the 14 Republican senators who voted “yes” to advance the bill

What’s in the Senate’s 80-page bipartisan gun safety bill, via The Hill‘s Alexander Bolton

Sens. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) filmed a video about teaming up to tackle “consolidation in the agriculture industry.” The video involves the two senators body-slamming each other a few times. Watch — oh how I would have loved to witness the filming for this

🔥 Jan. 6

In an interview with Punchbowl News, former President Trump said it is “not even a question” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) should have put Republicans on the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In Trump’s words: “Well, I think in retrospect, I think it would have been very smart to put [Republicans on the committee] and again, I wasn’t involved in it from a standpoint so I never looked at it too closely. But I think it would have been good if we had representation.”

Are there any Republicans on the committee?: Yes, there are two — Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) — but both are outspoken Trump critics.

BACK STORY — WHY AREN’T THERE MORE REPUBLICANS ON THE COMMITTEE?:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy(R-Calif.) appointed five Republicans to the committee, including Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.). Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rejected Jordan and Banks, so McCarthy decided to pull all five Republicans. CNN explainer from July 2021

1. “Trump was the driving force behind effort to nullify Biden votes.”

2. “Attorneys warned it was illegal — and Giuliani acknowledged ‘evidence’ issues.”

3. “More involvement from lawmakers in Trump’s plans.”

4. “Total disregard for legal exposure of Trump staff and state officials.”

5. “[The committee is] dedicated to refuting Trump claims.”

Context and details for each, via The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch and Mike Lillis

HAS TRUMP BEEN FOLLOWING THE HEARINGS?:

Former President Trump has been increasing his attacks toward the hearings, a sign that he is aware of the potential threat to his viability to run for another term in 2024. How Trump is specifically responding to the committee’s claims

🚭 Getting traction

Via The New York Times’s Christina Jewett and Andrew Jacobs, “The Food and Drug Administration is planning to require tobacco companies to slash the amount of nicotine in traditional cigarettes to make them less addictive and reduce the toll of smoking that claims 480,000 lives each year.”

Expect a lot of pushback: “Tobacco companies have already indicated that any plan with significant reductions in nicotine would violate the law. And some conservative lawmakers might consider such a policy another example of government overreach.”

From FDA Commissioner Robert Califf: “Lowering nicotine levels to minimally addictive or non-addictive levels would decrease the likelihood that future generations of young people become addicted to cigarettes and help more currently addicted smokers to quit.” What we know about the proposal

COMPETING REACTIONS:



From The Washington Post’s editorial board: “The FDA is taking a historic step to reduce smoking deaths. It’s overdue.”

From Reason’s Elizabeth Nolan Brown: “Mandating Low-Nicotine Cigarettes Could Make Smoking More Dangerous.”

🦠 Latest with COVID

➤ BY THE NUMBERS

Cases to date: 86.1 million

Death toll: 1,008,934

Current hospitalizations: 22,677

Shots administered: 592 million

Fully vaccinated: 66.8 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

