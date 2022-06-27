The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Aftermath of the abortion ruling

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

NEWS THIS MORNING

Clarence Thomas has some thoughts about the media:



Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas expressed interest this morning in making it easier to sue media outlets.

How this came up: “Thomas’s statement came in response to the court’s decision to turn away an appeal from a Christian nonprofit group who disputed their characterization by the civil rights watchdog group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).”

More context from The Hill’s John Kruzel and Harper Neidig

➤ AND IN OTHER CASES FROM THE SUPEME COURT THIS MORNING:

“The Supreme Court’s conservatives ruled on Monday for a high school football coach who was reprimanded for leading postgame prayers on the football field’s 50-yard line.” Details and back story

IT'S MONDAY.

🩺 Aftermath of the abortion ruling

The fight has moved to the states:



Via The New York Times’s Kate Zernike, “The expanding battle over abortion set off by the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is moving to state courts and legislatures, with a Florida judge scheduled on Monday to hear a challenge under state law to a ban taking effect this week and California lawmakers preparing to put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to protect reproductive rights.” What to expect

➤ ‘THE FINAL DAYS OF MISSISSIPPI’S LAST ABORTION CLINIC’:

From The New York Times’s Richard Fausset

➤ ‘ABORTION PROVIDERS CONFRONT NEW LANDSCAPE AFTER ROE’:

Via The Wall Street Journal’s Jennifer Calfas and Deanna Paul, “Abortion providers in several states across the country halted services in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, while supporters and opponents began to shift their focus to pill-based abortions and how new restrictions would be enforced.” What’s specifically happening in those states

Where abortion has already been banned or restricted:



More than a dozen states had laws in place to restrict or ban abortion access going into effect as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Which states abortion laws went into place on Friday, June 24: Missouri, Louisiana, South Dakota, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Ohio, Arkansas, Texas, Alabama, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Arizona. Details for each state

Many are wondering, what’s next?:



“Justice Clarence Thomas’s concurrent opinion calling on the Supreme Court to reconsider landmark cases protecting access to contraceptives and LGBTQ rights is striking fear among Democrats, with many worried about how far the conservative court will go after it took the extraordinary step of reversing Roe v. Wade.” More from The HIll’s Mychael Schnell

➤ NEW POLL — MANY AMERCIANS ARE WORRIED ABOUT OTHER RIGHTS:

Fifty-six percent of Americans are worried that the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling could be used to overturn other rights, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. The full poll

This was a tense weekend for our country:



Protests erupted across the U.S. this weekend after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that provides federal access to abortions.

Here are some of the clashes from the protests

➤ SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:



A truck drove through a protest: CBS News tweeted, “A pickup truck drove through a group of abortion rights protesters and injured one person in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Friday, hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. No charges have yet been made against the driver.” Video of the incident

Footage from a protest in Boston: Via NBC’s Glenn Kirschner

A number of companies are providing travel expenses for its employees to receive abortions: Here’s a list of some of the companies, via publicist Danny Deraney

The National Press Building boarded up for protests: Photos from Popville

📍 In Germany

Basically, a meeting to discuss how to make Putin’s life miserable:



“The Group of Seven (G7) leaders are readying new penalties on Russia and additional assistance for Ukraine at a summit in Germany to underscore their support for Kyiv as it battles Russian forces for the fifth straight month.”

The expanded sanctions: New tariffs on Russian goods, sanctions on Russia’s technology and sanctions on those involved with human rights abuses in Ukraine

The new assistance to Ukraine: The U.S. is expected to provide an additional $7.5 billion

Which countries are in the G7?: The U.S., Germany, Italy, France, Japan, the United Kingdom and Canada

What we know about the new sanctions on Russia, via The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant

➤PHOTO OF THE GROUP OF SEVEN LEADERS GATHERED AROUND A TABLE:

They are waiting to hear from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo

Wow, none of them are wearing ties: Here’s a photo of the G7 leaders posing for a group picture. “[T]ies are dead,” @dieworkwear tweeted.

Op-ed: What is Putin’s next move?

➤ ‘US PREPARING TO SEND ADVANCED AIR DEFENSE SYSTEM TO UKRAINE:

As part of the military assistance the Biden administration is providing Ukraine in its war with Ukraine. Details

➤ HOW BIDEN IS SHIFTING HIS ATTENTION TO INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS THIS WEEK:

Here’s a quick video explainer, from The Hill’s Alex Gangitano

Getting traction

I would watch the heck out of this reality show:



In a Politico Magazine feature, Jessica M. Goldstein writes, “D.C. Power Players Are Paying Thousands of Dollars to Find Dates: Inside the expensive, awkward, and sometimes even romantic world of matchmaking DC’s elite.”

Tidbit about the clientele: “[Elite] clients include: TV hosts; ambassadors; political fundraisers; children of senators; attorneys at the Department of Justice; high-up folks at Treasury, IMF and the SEC; owners of political consulting firms. TDR has been hired by the owner of a D.C. sports team, a speechwriter for Michelle Obama, and politicians in various stages of running for office looking for their campaign trail plus-one.”

Read the full feature

🦠 Latest with COVID

➤ BY THE NUMBERS

Cases to date: 86.7 million

Death toll: 1,011,013

Current hospitalizations: 25,621

Shots administered: 593 million

Fully vaccinated: 66.9 percent of Americans

🐥 Notable tweets

These are the most relatable terms and conditions:

@beyondreasdoubt tweeted, “buying a replacement part for the fridge and I have never laughed so hard b/c that is in fact exactly what I was about to do.” Screenshot of the terms they had to accept

