The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Hearing to focus on play-by-play of Trump on Jan. 6

HAPPENING THIS WEEK

Just like this season of ‘Stranger Things,’ we are entering Volume 2 of Jan. 6 hearings:



The Jan. 6 hearings resume this week with two hearings, one of which will reportedly happen during prime time.

What to expect this week: Portions of recorded testimony from former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who spoke with the committee last week.

The expected theme of Tuesday’s 1 p.m. hearing: The role of far-right extremist groups. Think: Proud Boys and Oath Keepers

When is the prime-time hearing?: It hasn’t been formally announced, but multiple news outlets are reporting that Thursday’s hearing will happen during prime time. That hearing is expected to focus on former President Trump’s actions as the riot unfolded.

Just now — Biden’s target is on assault weapons:



“President Biden on Monday capped off a celebration of a recently passed bipartisan gun safety law with a call to take further action, including a ban on assault weapons.”

The event: Biden held an event on the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate the passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

From Biden: “We’re living in a country awash in weapons of war. What is the rationale for these weapons outside war zones? … Assault weapons need to be banned. They were banned. I led the fight in 1994. And then under pressure from the NRA and the gun manufacturers and others, that ban was lifted in 2004. In that 10 years it was law, mass shootings went down.” More from Biden, via The Hill’s Brett Samuels

IT’S MONDAY. Welcome back! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here.

🧾 In Congress

➤ BESIDES THE JAN. 6 HEARINGS, WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING THIS WEEK IN CONGRESS?:



Abortion bills: The House is expected to consider — and pass — two bills to protect access to abortion. These bills would need 60+ votes to clear the Senate, which is unlikely, but House Democrats are set on passing anything they can.

Alert system for active shooter situations: The House will vote on the Active Shooter Alert Act, a communication system for alerting individuals when an active shooter is nearby.

Senate noms: The Senate is returning with a slew of nomination votes. Including: “Steve Dettelbach, who President Biden nominated to serve as director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).”

One! More! Try!:



“Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is making a last-ditch effort to pass a budget reconciliation bill during the July and early August work period.”

What’s on the table?: A proposal to lower the cost of prescription drug costs, extending Medicare’s solvency and potentially raising taxes on the wealthy.

How would Schumer get there?: Continuing negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).

🐘 In the GOP

Trump’s lawyers spoke with the DOJ:

Via The Hill’s Harper Neidig, “Federal prosecutors revealed on Monday that the Justice Department interviewed former President Trump’s attorney last month regarding their contempt case against Stephen Bannon.”

Why this is worth noting: “The revelations come less than two days after Bannon’s lawyers said in a letter to the House Jan. 6 select committee that their client is now willing to testify before the panel, partly because Trump decided to ‘waive’ any assertions of executive privilege over his former adviser.” The full story

➤ THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE IS ARGUING BANNON’S REVERSAL IS A STUNT:

Via NBC’s Ryan J. Reilly, “The Justice Department said the Trump associate’s purported desire to reverse his stance and testify before the House Jan. 6 committee is nothing more than a ‘last-ditch attempt to avoid accountability.’”

Interesting observation — Soooo, who would staff Trump’s next election bid?:



“Key players in former President Trump’s last campaign have quietly distanced themselves from the president, raising real questions about who would staff his campaign as he edges closer to a bid for reelection in 2024.”

Who Trump sources think will play a major role: “Susie Wiles, the chair of Trump’s Save America PAC. Wiles managed Sen. Rick Scott’s (R-Fla.) first gubernatorial campaign and played a leading role in Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) statewide campaign. She also served as a strategist based in Florida for Trump’s 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns.”

And: “Taylor Budowich andLiz Harrington have served as spokespeople for Trump and his leadership PAC and could both work in similar roles on any campaign, sources said.”

➤ ‘CANDIDATE CHALLENGES, PRIMARY SCARS HAVE GOP WORRIED ABOUT SENATE CHANCES’:

🐐 In the Democratic Party

Joe isn’t the most popular rn:



Via The New York Times’s Shane Goldmacher, “President Biden is facing an alarming level of doubt from inside his own party, with 64 percent of Democratic voters saying they would prefer a new standard-bearer in the 2024 presidential campaign, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll, as voters nationwide have soured on his leadership, giving him a meager 33 percent job-approval rating.”

Americans are pretty pessimistic: “Only 13 percent of American voters said the nation was on the right track — the lowest point in Times polling since the depths of the financial crisis more than a decade ago.”

🩺 The latest with abortion

The first potential over-the-counter birth control pill:

Via The Hill’s Peter Sullivan, “The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday received an application for the first over-the counter birth control pill.”

➤ ‘STATES WITH ABORTION BANS RISK LOSING THEIR ECONOMIC EDGE’:

🦠 Latest with COVID

➤ BY THE NUMBERS

Cases to date: 88.1 million

Death toll: 1,015,568

Current hospitalizations: 31,425

Shots administered: 597 million

Fully vaccinated: 67 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

🐥 Notable tweets

Lol:



TIME’s Eric Cortellessa tweeted, “This weekend in Rehoboth, a secret service officer on POTUS’s detail fell off his bike with Biden a few feet behind him. ‘It wasn’t me!’ Biden screamed to onlookers.”

🧁 In lighter news

