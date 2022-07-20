The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Biden’s agenda on life support

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

TALK OF THE MORNING

Hindsight for 2021 is 20/20:



After months and months of failed negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Democrats are openly questioning their strategy for passing President Biden’s legislative agenda.

A quick refresher: Biden’s infrastructure initiatives were separated from his climate and social spending bill as part of negotiations with Manchin. It was a risk for Democrats to separate the two as they would lose their bargaining chips.

The plan at the time: “The plan was to pass a traditional infrastructure bill with Republican votes to score a bipartisan accomplishment for Biden and then follow it up with a budget reconciliation measure passed with only Democratic votes including more controversial elements of the president’s agenda.”

But now it’s looking like the social and climate proposals are crumbling.

What Dems are now saying about the strategy, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton

IT'S WEDNESDAY.

🌡 The heat

Meanwhile in Europe … :

Vox’s Neel Dhanesha and Benji Jones write, “It’s so hot in Europe that roads are literally buckling: The world wasn’t built for this heat.”

Why the buildings can’t handle the heat: “Part of the problem is that many buildings, highways, and other infrastructure in Europe are old and built with outdated temperature extremes in mind, said Mikhail Chester, an associate professor of engineering at Arizona State University. They simply can’t tolerate the new normal, he said. Hence things like railway fires in London.” What this could mean for Europe

💬 Jan. 6

Tuesday came — and Tuesday went:



The Secret Service missed Tuesday’s deadline to turn over erased text messages from Jan. 5 and 6, 2021, to the committee investigating the pro-Trump mob attacking the U.S. Capitol.

Why?: The agency says it did not find any new text messages.

What the committee did receive — Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) told MSNBC: “We received a letter today that did provide us with a lot of documents and some data. However, we did not receive the additional text messages that we were looking for.”

What we know, via The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch and Mike Lillis

Interesting! Mike Pence was applauded by House Republicans for Jan. 6:



Via The Hill’s Emily Brooks, “House Republican lawmakers applauded former Vice President Mike Pence for his actions on Jan. 6, giving him a warm reception as he spoke to members of the conservative Republican Study Committee on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.”

Why this is worth mentioning: “On Jan. 6, 147 lawmakers voted object to electoral results, including many members of the Republican Study Committee and its chair, Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.).” More on today’s significance



🌈 In Congress

The politics of this vote should be pretty fascinating:

The House voted on Tuesday to protect same-sex marriage rights after Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas called it into question.

The vote: 267-157. All Democrats voted “yes,” 157 Republicans voted “no,” 47 Republicans voted with Democrats and seven Republicans did not vote.

What the bill would do: Repeal the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA), which says marriage is between one man and one woman. It would also require legal marriages in one state to be recognized in others.

What now?: It heads to the Senate, where it could face a questionable vote.

Here’s a list of the 47 Republicans who voted “yes” to codify same-sex marriage rights:

🚶 Getting traction

How world leaders make each other uncomfortable:

Russian President Vladimir Putin walked out to a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan but stood there awkwardly for roughly 40 seconds until Erdoğan arrived.

The National’s Joyce Karam gave some context to the move: “It’s also a sweet payback for Erdogan who in 2020 was humiliated by Putin as he made him wait 2 minutes in a power game play in Russia. 2022 in Iran, many tables have turned.”

Putin has also done this to other world leaders: Business Insider writes, “Putin may be unused to such treatment, but he is no stranger to doling it out: In previous years, he has kept leaders like former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe waiting for hours when they were in power, Radio Free Europe reported.” Read the full Business Insider story on the interaction

💐 Happening today

Rest in peace, Ivana Trump:



Ivana Trump, the mother of Donald Jr., Eric and Ivanka Trump and ex-wife of former President Trump, will be put to rest on Wednesday in New York City.

Where her funeral will take place, according to ABC News: At St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side

🦠 Latest with COVID

➤ THE COVID-19 NUMBERS

Cases to date: 89.4 million

Death toll: 1,019,596

Current hospitalizations: 33,333

Shots administered: 599 million

Fully vaccinated: 67.1 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

🐥 Notable tweets

Bahahaha:



The Baltimore Banner tweeted, “What you said: Order pizza for 40,” followed by, “What I heard: Order 40 pizzas.” Photo of the 40 pizzas ordered

