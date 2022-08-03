trending:

The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Kansas abortion vote turns heads

by Cate Martel - 08/03/22 12:30 PM ET
A woman fillls out a ballot behind a screen.
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo, a woman votes at the MLB Urban Youth Academy in Kansas City, Mo.

To view past editions of The Hill's 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U 

To receive The Hill's 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.* 

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING 

We hear you loud and clear: 

Kansas voters came out in big numbers to support abortion rights on Tuesday, rejecting a ballot measure that would have said abortion rights are not protected by the state constitution. 

What this means for abortion rights in Kansas: Abortion is protected in the ruby red state up until 22 weeks of pregnancy.  

The numbers: Kansas voters rejected the measure by a nearly 20-point margin (!) The updated results from The New York Times 

The turnout is eye-catching: More than 800,000 Kansans voted for the measure in the midterm primary, when turnout is typically lower. Business Insider’s Grace Panetta pointed out, “The number of total votes cast on the amendment makes up nearly three-quarters of the votes cast in the general election in 2018.”  

^ And Kansas is a Republican state: “[It’s] no secret that Kansas is a red state, with more than 851,000 registered Republican and more than 495,000 registered Democrats.”

 ‘KANSAS ABORTION RIGHTS VICTORY COULD HAVE A DOWNSTREAM EFFECT’
Via CNN’s Gregory Krieg 

 ‘TRACKING THE STATES WHERE ABORTION IS NOW BANNED’
The New York Times has a helpful tracker of abortion access in each state. Abortion law tracker

IT’S WEDNESDAY. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here.

⁉️In the Senate 

Any word from Kyrsten Sinema??:

Nope, moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) is keeping Democrats and Republicans in the dark about whether she will support the reconciliation package. 

Keep in mind: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) reached a deal a week ago. 

“That means senators may not know how Sinema will vote until they bring the more than 700-page bill to the floor on Thursday or Friday.”

What we know about Sinema’s position 

 THEY FINALLY TALKED!
“Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) says he is exchanging materials with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to help her better understand the broad tax reform and climate bill he negotiated with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and says he is open to her suggestions as Democrats seek 50 votes to put the bill on the floor.”  

When they talked: After lunch on Tuesday in the Senate 

So, how did it go?: Manchin won’t say much except that he’s willing to make changes to get Sinema on board. What we know 

➤ REPUBLICANS’ PLAN — COURT SINEMA AND MAKE LIFE MISERABLE FOR DEMS
“During the typically lengthy procedure, the minority is permitted to offer amendments to the legislation before leaders bring the measure to the Senate floor for a vote … Republican leaders are anticipating filing hundreds of amendments to the measure, known as the Inflation Reduction Act.” More on the GOP’s plan

 

🗳 On the campaign trail 

Primaries! Elections! Voters!: 

Former President Trump’s hold on the Republican Party is showing signs of waning, with his endorsed candidates having a mixed night. 

In the Arizona GOP gubernatorial race: It’s a close race between Trump endorsed Kari Lake and former Vice President Mike Pence-endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson

In Washington state: “Trump’s picks to oust Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse, two House Republicans who voted to impeach him last year, don’t appear likely to advance to the general elections.” 

The good news for Trump: “Blake Masters, his endorsed candidate in Arizona’s GOP Senate primary, is still the favorite to capture the nomination, while Tudor Dixon, whom Trump backed just last week, clinched the Republican nod for governor in Michigan.”

Another storyline from the night: “For the 10 House Republicans who voted last year to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the outlook has been bleak this year.” But not all of those Republicans appear to be ousted. 

One of those 10 Republicans who will be ousted: Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.) is projected to lose his primary to a Trump-endorsed challenger. 

More takeaways from the night, from The Hill’s Max Greenwood 

 FULL ELECTION RESULTS BY STATE
From The Washington Post 

➤ ‘TWO ‘SQUAD’ MEMBERS SURVIVE PRIMARY CHALLENGES’
Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) won their primaries on Tuesday.

🩺In the White House 

Helping women cross state lines for abortions

President Biden on Wednesday will sign an executive order directing the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to consider using Medicaid to pay for expenses for those who cross state lines to seek abortions.” 

Keep in mind: “The executive order will be the second that Biden has signed since the conservative Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, the landmark abortion ruling, in June. Biden has been under pressure to take more aggressive actions to support abortion access as various states move to restrict the procedure following the ruling.”  

Read the full story, from The Hill’s Morgan Chalfant

⛽️ Gas prices 

Finally, some relief!

Via CNN Business’s Matt Egan, “Prices at the pump continue to sink, providing relief to inflation-weary consumers and an economy mired in a slowdown.” 

The numbers: “The national average for regular gasoline dropped three cents to $4.16 a gallon on Wednesday, according to AAA. That marks the 50th consecutive day of falling prices … Nineteen states have average gas prices below $4, including Ohio, Iowa and Wisconsin, according to AAA.”  

Helpful explainer of why gas prices are dropping

🦠 Latest with COVID

 THE COVID-19 NUMBERS 

Cases to date: 91.3 million 

Death toll: 1,025,761 

Current hospitalizations: 35,038 

Shots administered: 603 million 

Fully vaccinated: 67.2 percent of Americans 

CDC data here.

🐥Notable tweets 

Honestly, I would respect this

Boston College professor Kristen Bottema-Beutel tweeted, “I asked my [11-year-old] to help me write my vacation away message, and she suggested ‘I AM ON VACATION SO YOUR EMAIL WILL BE DELETED.’”

On tap

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden is at the White House. Vice President Harris is in Washington, D.C.

 All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

  • This morning: Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) testified on reforming the Electoral Count Act. Video 
  • 11 a.m.: NASA officials held a news conference on the Artemis 1 lunar mission. C-SPAN video 
  • 12:45 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing. Livestream 
  • 2 p.m.: President Biden delivers virtual remarks on reproductive health care access. Vice President Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attend. Livestream 
  • 2:30 p.m.: A Senate hearing on virus research funding. C-SPAN livestream

🍉 In lighter news

Today is National Watermelon Day

No, really. This is not a story from The Onion.

A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina tried to hire “volunteers” to work at their restaurant in exchange for meals instead of a wage.  

The deal: Five free entrees per shift 

Unsurprisingly: After backlash, the store ended the program. The full story from The Washington Post 

And because you made it this far on a Wednesday, here’s a cat practicing its baking skills

