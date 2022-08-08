The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Sights and sounds from the Senate’s marathon vote

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

TALK OF THE MORNING

By golly, they actually did it:

In a marathon of Senate procedure and overnight voting this weekend, Senate Democrats passed the $700 billion Inflation Reduction Act.

After the yearlong saga, this is a huge deal: “That the Senate was able to get the bill done is somewhat of a surprise if you look back to December 2021, when Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) appeared to torpedo the efforts with an announcement on Fox News that he could not support the measure because of inflation.”

The gist of what’s in the bill: “In the end, Democrats rallied around a bill to raise more than $300 billion in new tax revenue from wealthy corporations, substantially reduce global-warming emissions by 2030, and give Medicare broad new power to negotiate lower prescription drug prices.” More on what’s in the bill

Read the full, 755-page bill: It really only feels like 700 pages, though 😉

SO, NOW WHAT?:

The House will briefly return from recess on Friday to pass the health care, tax and climate change bill before sending it to President Biden’s desk.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS:



1. “Senate Democrats stuck together.”

2. “[Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)], Dems both showed some frustration.”

3. “One senator has a lot of power in the 50-50 Senate.”

4. “Democrats hope for some help in the midterms.”

5. “Schumer showed his mettle as a leader.”

Explainers for each, including how Sanders caused some frustration for his colleagues, via The Hill’s Ian Swanson, Alexander Bolton and Aris Folley

Here’s a list of some of the winners and losers from the bill

IT'S MONDAY. Today is the first day of August recess for the Senate!

A MINOR TWEAK TO THE BILL:

The Senate parliamentarian struck down a provision to cap out-of-pocket insulin costs to $35 a month for people who are covered by private insurance.

That means, Senate Democrats needed 60 votes to overrule the parliamentarian. However, they fell three votes short.

Who voted to overrule the parliamentarian?: All 50 Democrats, plus seven Republicans. Here are the seven Republicans who voted on the $35 monthly cap for insulin

So, is there no monthly cap?: There is a monthly cap for people covered by Medicare. But there is no cap for people covered by private insurance.

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS THROUGHOUT THE WEEKEND OF FUN:

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) voted in his gym clothes: Photo from NBC News’ Frank Thorp V

Because quite a few senators, staffers and reporters were up for the sunrise: Bloomberg’s Steven Dennis tweeted a photo of the beautiful sunrise from the U.S. Capitol.

Oh wow: Dennis also tweeted that “[Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.)] said one of his staffers had a baby two days ago but refused to stop working on the bill … Schumer said they would hear the cries of her baby on the calls.”

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) arrived in his Batman-themed wheelchair: Keep in mind that Leahy is recovering from hip surgery. Photo from freelance photographer Tom Brenner

Photo of Vice President Harris walking in to cast the tie-break: Via HuffPost’s Igor Bobic

^ And here is video of Harris getting on the elevator after the vote: She stops to speak with reporters, via The Hill’s Mychael Schnell. Watch

What it was like on the Senate floor when the bill passed: HuffPost’s Igor Bobic tweeted, “Democrats are jubilant, bear hugging each other on the floor, in particular the climate hawks. Lots of [handshakes] for [Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)], pats on his back. [Republicans] rushed out of the chamber immediately after voting for 14 hours.”

Watch the moment the vote passed: Video of Dems cheering

Check out this morning’s New York Times front page: From The Times’s Jesse Pesta

✈️ In the White House

What Biden looked like leaving the White House on Sunday:

Embed: https://giphy.com/gifs/hiddenempirefilmgroup-frightened-scaredy-cat-scamper-7oRqTDzEunYFhFePL1

President Biden is out of isolation after testing negative for COVID-19.

If this feels like déjà vu: Biden tested negative after taking the Paxlovid antiviral treatment, but then experienced a rebound and began testing positive again.

Now that Biden is out of isolation: Biden traveled to Rehoboth Beach, Del., on Sunday. Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting Kentucky on Monday following the state’s deadly floods.

Photo of the Bidens walking off Air Force One in Lexington, Ky.: Via The Associated Press’s Seung Min Kim

🦠 In health news

OK, so what’s the deal with monkeypox?:



CNN’s Virginia Langmaid writes that “The Biden administration has declared the monkeypox outbreak in the US to be a public health emergency.”

What exactly is monkeypox?: “Monkeypox is a poxvirus, related to smallpox and cowpox. It generally causes pimple- or blister-like lesions and flu-like symptoms such as fever … The lesions typically concentrate on the arms and legs, but in this outbreak, they’re showing up more frequently on the genital and perianal area.”

How does it spread? — Close contact: “That includes direct physical contact with lesions as well as ‘respiratory secretions’ shared through face-to-face interaction and touching objects that have been contaminated by monkeypox lesions or fluids.” More on what we know about monkeypox

TIDBIT:

Roll Call’s Bill Clark tweeted that “The DC Dept of Health opened 3 walk-up monkeypox vaccination clinics today. There was a line around the corner at the 1900 I Street NW location.” Photo

➤ THE COVID-19 NUMBERS

Cases to date: 91.8 million

Death toll: 1,028,062

Current hospitalizations: 36,980

Shots administered: 604 million

Fully vaccinated: 67.2 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

🐥 Notable tweets

This made me laugh out loud. Relatable:



@canicuIa tweeted, “anyone else address their pets as sir/ma’am but not as in a term of respect but more like, a buffet employee frantically trying to stop a customer from grabbing food with their bare hands?”

