The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Royal family gathers in Balmoral amid queen’s ‘concerning’ health

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

👑 TALK OF THE MORNING

The queen’s health is taking a turn:

AP/Frank Augstein



Queen Elizabeth II’s doctors are “concerned” for her health and have recommended that she stays under “medical supervision.”

Statement from Buckingham Palace: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Who is with her?: The queen’s four children are visiting with her. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is also visiting.

^ Plus, Harry and Meghan are visiting the U.K.: Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are on their way to Balmoral. According to ITV’s Chris Ship, they had been scheduled to participate in a charity event in London on Thursday.

BBC One interrupted its programming to make the announcement on her health: Watch the moment on BBC One

What we know from BBC

TIDBITS:

BBC anchors are wearing black: Here’s a photo

The queen had a full day on Tuesday: The queen met with the U.K.’s new prime minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday. Here’s a photo of their Tuesday meeting

What happens when the queen dies?: Operation London Bridge kicks in. Here’s an explanation of what exactly that means, via The Washington Post

NBC News’s Jenna Bush Hager was in Scotland for a scheduled interview with Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall: Hager describes her meeting with Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and her canceled interview with Camilla. Watch

Throwback: C-SPAN’s Howard Mortman tweeted a clip of Queen Elizabeth II addressing Congress in 1991. Watch the 33-second clip

Wow, this is some wild context: “Queen Elizabeth became monarch with Churchill as Prime Minster. Churchill was elected MP for the first time in 1900, during Queen Victoria’s reign. Queen Victoria was born while George III was still King. There’s all of U.S. history, post-British empire.”

It’s Thursday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here.

🔒 News this morning

Steve Bannon surrendered to prosecutors:



“Stephen K. Bannon, who once served as top adviser to former President Donald J. Trump, surrendered to the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Thursday and was expected to face charges later in the day.”

For what?: “[The charges] are expected to be related to his work with We Build the Wall Inc., a fund-raising operation set up to help fulfill Mr. Trump’s promise to construct a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border.”

What we know, from The New York Times’s Chelsia Rose Marcius

Here is video of Bannon arriving at the Manhattan DA’s office: From ABC News

One of CNN’s first anchors passed away:



CNN announced this morning that Bernard Shaw, a retired anchor and reporter who worked at the network when it launched in the 1980s, died on Wednesday at the age of 82.

Read CNN’s story on Shaw’s death

Here’s a clip of Shaw moderating a presidential debate in 1988: Watch

And here’s a clip of Shaw covering the assassination attempt of former President Reagan: Watch

🗳 On the campaign trail

‘Democrats have the momentum. It may not matter in the House’:

Political momentum has shifted to Democrats in the past few months, but The Hill’s Max Greenwood explains the factors that still favor Republicans’ chances of taking control of the House.

For example: Redistricting and Democratic retirements

Other factors that favor Republicans’ chances

🖼 In the White House

New artwork at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave!:

The official portraits of former President Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were unveiled at a White House ceremony on Wednesday.

What Obama said about his wife’s portrait: “Former President Barack Obama thanks the artist of Michelle Obama’s White House portrait, saying it captures ‘everything I love about Michelle.’ … ‘Her grace, her intelligence, and the fact that she’s fine.’ ” Video from CBS News

CNN’s Kate Bennett on what Michelle wore to the event: “[Michelle Obama’s] cranberry-colored, ombre dress with pleating detail was custom made by Christy Rilling. Rilling is a master tailor and for many years altered Obama’s clothes. She is now a fulltime designer with an eponymous atelier in New York.” Photos of the ombre gown

Photo of the portrait unveiling ceremony: Via The Associated Press’s Seung Min Kim

See the portraits: Tweeted by the White House

🤝 In Congress

Just because a reconciliation bill was passed doesn’t mean the Manchin drama is over:



“Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday pledged to add permitting reform legislation to a stopgap funding bill that would prevent a government shutdown, but he’s in a tough spot as he seeks to deliver on a promise to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.).”

How this could play out, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, Aris Folley and Rachel Frazin

💉 Latest with COVID

New COVID-19 booster shots on the block!:



Vox’s Keren Landman and Umair Irfan has a helpful Q&A of eligibility, timing and other questions you might have about the booster.

The gist: Anyone 12 and older can get another booster!

➤ THE COVID-19 NUMBERS

Cases to date: 94.7 million

Death toll: 1,043,171

Current hospitalizations: 28,727

Shots administered: 610 million

Fully vaccinated: 67.5 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

🐥 Notable tweets

Hm. Interesting … :



ABC News’s Allison Pecorin tweeted, “Not to wade back into the murky waters of ‘Capitol Hill salad vending machine’ Twitter, but has anyone taken the dive on this chili? And can anyone vouch for it…” Photo of advertisement

Bloomberg’s Steven Dennis tried it out: “This is the new plant-based-meat chili w/vegan cheddar on bed of Fritos in the Senate’s gourmet salad vending machine. It was shockingly good. A bit pricey: $10.49.” Photo of the actual chili

Spotted in the 19th row — her reading materials aren’t the most subtle:



CBS News’s Kristin Brown tweeted, “SPOTTED: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen – 19th row, briefing materials in hand – en route to Michigan for an economic speech today in Dearborn at the @Ford Rogue Electric Vehicle Center.” Photo

Her binder cover reads: “SECRETARY YELLEN’S BRIEFING MATERIALS”

⏱ On tap

The Senate is in. The House is out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in Texas.

8:55 am. : Harris left for Houston.

: Harris left for Houston. 9 a.m. : Biden received his daily briefing.

: Biden received his daily briefing. 11:30 a.m. : A Senate judicial confirmation vote. Today’s Senate agenda

: A Senate judicial confirmation vote. 1:45 p.m. : A Senate cloture vote on another judicial nomination.

: A Senate cloture vote on another judicial nomination. 6:30 p.m. : Biden travels to National Harbor, Md.

: Biden travels to National Harbor, Md. 7 p.m. : Biden participates in a Democratic National Committee reception.

: Biden participates in a Democratic National Committee reception. 8:45 p.m.: Biden returns to the White House.

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

12:30 p.m. : White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing. Livestream

: White House press secretary holds a press briefing. 1 p.m. : Harris speaks at the National Baptist Convention 142nd Annual Session in Houston. Livestream

: Harris speaks at the National Baptist Convention 142nd Annual Session in Houston. 1:45 p.m.: Biden delivers remarks on the arrival of the updated COVID-19 vaccines. Livestream

🍞 In lighter news

Today is National Date-Nut Bread Day.

Okaaaay, I hear you, Krispy Kreme:

Getty Images



For the next 10 days, Krispy Kreme is serving a churro-doughnut hybrid.

It gets even better: It comes in three flavors: Cinnamon Sugar Churrdough, Cookies & Kreme Churrdough and Dulce De Leche Churrdough

Photos and details from Delish

And to lighten a heavy day of news, here’s a magic trick for dogs.