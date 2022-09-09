The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Sights and sound after Queen Elizabeth II’s death

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

👑 TALK OF THE MORNING

London Bridge is officially down:

By Alastair Grant



Since the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s death yesterday at the age of 96, swarms of condolences, memories, takes and questions have floated around the internet.

The official announcement from The Royal Family’s Twitter page: And a statement from the King

HERE’S A QUICK CATCHUP ON SOME OF THE REACTIONS:

Watch how BBC broke the news of the queen’s death: Here’s the clip

A double rainbow appeared over Buckingham Palace: Video from the Daily Mirror’s Andy Lines.

Lawmakers in Washington quickly chimed in to share condolences: For example, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) wrote, “She took the throne at an age when most people are beginning their adult lives and was tasked with the immense responsibility of leading her nation in the aftermath of World War II.” More lawmaker condolences

President Biden signed a condolence book at the British embassy in DC: Photo from Reuters’ Nandita Bose

^ The Hill’s Alex Gangitano tweeted a photo of what Biden wrote in the book.

The British Monarchy’s website went dark: Screenshot from CNN

Flowers at the gate of Windsor Castle: Photo tweeted by The New York Times

Outside Buckingham Palace: “King Charles receives a kiss from a member of the crowd at Buckingham Palace. The King greeted countless members of the public lined up behind a barrier, thanking them for their good wishes.” Video from ITV News

‘The Crown’ paused filming: “As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today … Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen’s funeral,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

Wow, this is a powerful editorial cartoon: From The Washington Post’s Michael de Adder

Here’s a photo of the King and Queen Consort walking into Buckingham Palace: From Reuters

Let’s try it again: The Washington Post pointed out, “Charles III is the third King Charles. The first two had a pretty hard time. One was caught up in a civil war and beheaded; the other spent the first decade of his reign in exile.”

More live updates from the U.K.: From The New York Times

HAPPENING AT 1 P.M. EST:

ITV News’s Chris Ship reports that King Charles will deliver remarks from the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace at 6 p.m. BST. The media advisory

GOOD READ ON THE QUEEN’S LIFE:

The New York Times’s Sarah Lyall writes, “She did not complain. She did not call in sick. She did not descend into self-pity. She did not deviate from tradition, at least not if she could help it. She did not show her emotions in public. When her beloved husband, Prince Philip, died during the dark days of Covid, she adhered to government guidelines by sitting apart from everyone else at his funeral, the picture of stiff-upper-lip stoicism and rectitude in black mourning clothes and two face masks.” Read the full take on Queen Elizabeth II’s life

In the White House

Will Biden attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?:



Bloomberg’s Jennifer Jacobs tweeted: “White House is making plans for Biden to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, sources tell me.”

📺 Talk of the media world

Is CNN turning right on red?:



“Major changes at CNN in recent weeks have sparked chatter in media and political circles that the network’s new corporate ownership is pulling it to the political right.”

What we know: “CNN strongly denies such a change is taking place, saying it is entirely focused on objective journalism. But recent high profile on-air departures, coupled with what’s seen by some as a shift in tone in the network’s political coverage, are drawing intense scrutiny.”

For example: “Criticisms of President Biden by on-air personalities in particular have triggered questions from the political left about whether things are changing at CNN, which has a new corporate owner in Discovery.”

More examples — and what this could mean for the cable network

🌈 In Congress

It’s not completely settled, but looking optimistic:

Via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton, “Senate negotiators expect to reach a deal on a bill to protect same-sex marriages in time to begin considering it on floor next week, which would put it on a path to pass before the end of the month.”

10 Republican ‘yes’ votes are needed — where that effort stands: “Republican negotiators caution they haven’t yet locked down 10 GOP votes to overcome an expected filibuster against the bill, but they say they are making good progress. ‘We’re not there yet,’ said one Senate GOP source familiar with the soft whip count. ‘I think we’ll get there, but we’re not there yet.’”

What will likely happen to get more Republicans on board: “Negotiators believe they will work out a compromise to protect the views of religious groups that don’t recognize same-sex marriage, which would then attract more Republican support for the legislation.”

We don’t know the details yet, but it may be hammered out next week — here’s what we do know

🗳 On the campaign trail

“ ‘Absolutely terrifying prospect’: How the midterms could weaken U.S. election security”:

Via Politico’s Eric Geller, “Republicans who support former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election would gain the power to open up access to their states’ voting machines if they win in November — a prospect that security experts call potentially catastrophic for American democracy.”

For example: “For years, physical safeguards such as padlocks and cameras have prevented intruders from exploiting the digital flaws that security experts routinely find in election equipment. But this year’s elections could sweep away these safeguards in key battleground states, in yet another example of fallout from Trump’s baseless allegations of vote-rigging.”



What could happen if these candidates win in November

🦠 Latest with COVID

➤ THE COVID-19 NUMBERS

Cases to date: 94.8 million

Death toll: 1,043,921

Current hospitalizations: 29,013

Shots administered: 610 million

Fully vaccinated: 67.6 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

🐥 Notable tweets

From a Senate elevator:

HuffPost’s Igor Bobic tweeted, “Fun elevator ride with [Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah)] just now. Asked him what he thought of Biden’s speech and ‘semi-fascism.’ He declined to weigh in just as Cruz happened to walk in and join us. ‘I’m sure Ted will,’ Romney said, chuckling. ‘I don’t like to do anything halfway,’ Cruz quipped.”

🍗 In lighter news

