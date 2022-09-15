The Hill’s 12:30 Report — How a nationwide railroad strike was averted 

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

NEWS OF THE MORNING

Back on track, baby!

President Biden announced Thursday morning that railroad companies and their unions have reached a tentative agreement to avoid the national strike that would have shut down all trains after midnight.

Added to Biden’s schedule at the last minute: The White House sent an updated schedule around 10:30 a.m. to include a 10:45 a.m. meeting with negotiators, followed by 11 a.m. remarks on the railway labor agreement. Watch Biden’s remarks

Photo of Biden meeting with negotiators in the Oval Office: Via The Wall Street Journal’s Ken Thomas

THIS DEAL DIDN’T MAGICALLY APPEAR:

CNN reports that this deal was reached after roughly 20 hours (!) of negotiations that involved Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. Biden even chimed in on the negotiations around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

WHAT’S IN THE NEGOTIATED DEAL:

More time off

Time off for medical appointments

Block health care hikes

Two-person crews

Pay raises

Details for each from The Hill’s Karl Evers-Hillstrom

ROLL BACK THE AMTRAK TRIPS:

Following the announcement of a tentative deal to avert a train strike, Amtrak is reversing its plans to cancel long-distance routes.

Keep in mind: Amtrak started canceling some routes on Tuesday, worried the strike would start before some trains reached their final destination.

How closely was Amtrak tied to the negotiations?: “Amtrak was not involved in the contract negotiations between rail workers and freight companies, but many of its trains run on railroads owned by third parties that could be impacted by a strike.” What we know about Amtrak’s restored service

🎾 Other news this morning

First, Serena. Now, Roger! 🙁

AP/Lee Jin-man

Tennis star Roger Federer announced on Thursday morning that he is retiring from professional tennis.

How he announced it: He posted a video on Twitter. Watch Federer’s retirement announcement

He said he will play in one more tournament, but that won’t be a Grand Slam event: Federer said his last ATP tennis tournament will be the Laver Cup in London next week.

How many Grand Slam titles Federer has won: Federer has won 20 Grand Slam titles in his career, the third most in history. (Rafael Nadal has won 22 Grand Slam titles; Novak Djokovic has won 21.)

ACTUALLY, SPEAKING OF SERENA WILLIAMS:

During an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Serena Williams hinted at a possible return to professional tennis.

In Williams’s words: “You never know, and I’ve just been saying that Tom Brady started a really cool trend!”

Williams is referring to football legend Tom Brady’s retirement, followed by a return to the sport a little over a month later.

Watch Serena’s full response — and body language — on GMA

‘New Day’s’ last day:



CNN is switching up its morning news coverage, announcing a new morning show anchored by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow andKaitlan Collins.

Any details?: It will debut later this year with a new name and format.

Keep in mind: CNN has been making a lot of changes since its new president, Chris Licht, took over in May. Some of those changes have come under criticism.

More context to the announcement, via The Hill’s Dominick Mastrangelo

🎈 In the White House

The plot twists of this season have been wild:

“Fresh inflation data and a subsequent stock market tumble have come at a bad time for President Bidenand Democrats, who were just appearing to be getting comfortable framing the economy as an asset for their party’s pitch to voters in November.”

OK, so get it: Democrats held a White House event to celebrate the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which had been planned for weeks. But right before the event, new data showed that inflation actually rose in August when economists had expected it to dip.

What this could mean for the economy: “Fed officials are under greater pressure to keep raising interest rates at a rapid pace with inflation still stubbornly high. Doing so will slow the economy — potentially into a recession — as soon as next year, with the race for the White House looming in 2024.”

How this could play out, via The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Brett Samuels

‘HOW INFLATION IS FUELING A NATIONWIDE LABOR MOVEMENT’:

The Hill’sTobias Burns explains.

💵 In Congress

It’s about to go down:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) are headed on a collision course over how to fund the government.

What Scott and Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) want: A short-term funding bill so that if Republican win control of the House and Senate next year, they could shape the longer-term funding bill themselves.

What we know about McConnell’s perspective: “[S]everal Republican senators say McConnell wants to pass a year-end omnibus spending bill before the end of the 117th Congress, although they add the leader is playing his cards close to the vest.”

What to expect, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton

🗳 On the campaign trail

Interesting read — ‘Election deniers advanced to November ballots in 27 states, report finds’:



NBC News’s Adam Edelman reports that “candidates who deny the results of the 2020 election have advanced to November ballots in statewide races for positions that will oversee, defend or certify elections in more than half of the states, according to a nonpartisan group tracking the races.”

Why this is significant: “Many of the general election contests will be competitive races in critical battleground states — among them Arizona, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Michigan — whose outcomes could have enormous impacts on the results of the next presidential election in those states.”

Breakdown from NBC

Read the States United Action report

🦠 Latest with COVID

🐥 Notable tweets

LOL, the way Prince Harry greeted actor Matt Smith is great:



Actor Matt Smith, who played young Prince Philip in Netflix’s “The Crown” and is now playing Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s “House of the Dragon,” appeared on NBC’s “Today.” Watch his interview

My favorite tidbit: Smith said he met Prince Harry at a polo match, who walked up to the actor and greeted him as “Granddad.”

