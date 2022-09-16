The Hill’s 12:30 Report — DeSantis stirs controversy by sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard 

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

TALK OF THE MORNING

Why dozens of migrants showed up in Martha’s Vineyard:

Migrants who had made it to San Antonio, Texas, were loaded onto planes and promised a ride to Massachusetts to find work. But those migrants landed in the tiny, wealthy, popular vacation island of Martha’s Vineyard.

OK, so what happened?: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) took credit for the political stunt. He chartered two planes and sent dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard without alerting local officials as a political move to slam the Biden administration’s immigration policies — and to woo conservative voters.

Why Martha’s Vineyard?: It’s considered a wealthy vacation town. Well known Democrats, such as former President Obama and former secretary of state John Kerry, have houses there.

Where the migrants thought they were headed — not Martha’s Vineyard: NPR interviewed several migrants who said they thought they were headed to Boston for expedited visas. One migrant “[explained] why he boarded the plane with so little information in hand. ‘Look, when you have no money and someone offers help, well, it means a lot.’”

Where are the migrants now?: At a church shelter on the island. More from NPR

From DeSantis: “We are not a sanctuary state, and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction, and yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures. Every community in America should be sharing in the burdens. It shouldn’t all fall on a handful of red states.” More from CNN

Why DeSantis did this: The New York Times’s Blake Hounshell put it well. “Ron DeSantis, the Republican governor of Florida, one-upped his Texas counterpart, Greg Abbott, this week by sending two planeloads of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts — the cherry on top of a monthslong campaign to essentially troll liberal cities and states by transferring many asylum seekers to those communities.”

It's an absolutely beautiful Friday in Washington, D.C.

THIS MAY HAVE FIRED UP CONSERVATIVES, BUT IT’S A RISKY MOVE FOR DESANTIS’S POLITICAL AMBITIONS:

“For DeSantis, a rising Republican star, the stunt appeared tailor-made to woo the GOP’s conservative base as he seeks a second term in the governor’s mansion and weighs a potential White House run. But the move could also carry political risks, especially in a state that has long been a destination for migrants fleeing oppressive governments in Latin America.” More from The Hill’s Max Greenwood

REACTIONS:

What Tucker Carlson is saying about the move: Fox News’s Tucker Carlson wrote an op-ed on the decision to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard unannounced. ‘Why no one in Martha’s Vineyard – including the Obamas – celebrated the migrants’

Donations are streaming in — and volunteers are helping: Here’s how Martha’s Vineyard residents have reacted following the unannounced planes of migrants who landed on the island.

Democrats are seething at DeSantis’s move

📌 In Ukraine

The walls are closing in on Vladimir Putin:

Madeline Monroe/Alexandr Demyanchuk/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP



“Signs of frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine are mounting, posing the most serious challenge yet in retaining his firm grip on the Kremlin.”



What sparked this new frustration?: “The stunning counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces has forced Russian troops to flee occupied areas, leading to questions about Russia’s strategy on state television airwaves normally under Putin’s thumb.”



Some of the criticism from Putin allies: “Local lawmakers in Putin’s hometown of St. Petersburg have called for his removal from office, while Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close Putin ally, called Russia’s retreat this week ‘astounding.’”

Could Putin get pushed out?: “The odds of Putin losing power are higher than ever, though still ‘not a very large number,’ said Timothy Frye, a Columbia University political science professor who wrote ‘Weak Strongman: The Limits of Power in Putin’s Russia.’”

How this is playing out in Russia, via The Hill’s Colin Meyn

🗳 On the campaign trail

Oh, oh, oh! I gotchu:

Two days after winning the Republican nomination for the Senate seat in New Hampshire, election denier Don Bolduc quickly changed his tune to say that he does, in fact, trust the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Bolduc told Fox News on Thursday: “I’ve spent the past couple of weeks talking to Granite Staters all over the state, from every party, and I have come to the conclusion — and I want to be definitive on this — the election was not stolen.”

Bolduc’s false claims of the election being stolen are recent, too: As recently as August, Bolduc stood by his claim that former President Trump won the 2020 presidential election.

Keep in mind: Bolduc won the Republican nomination over establishment favorite Chuck Morse. Bolduc faces vulnerable Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) in November, though many Republicans argue that Bolduc’s controversial stances could help her reelection campaign.

📄 The Mar-a-Lago documents

Hit the slow motion button:

Via The Washington Post’s Devlin Barrett and Perry Stein, “A federal judge has appointed Raymond J. Dearie, a former chief federal judge in New York, to sort through the more than 11,000 documents — including classified materials — that FBI agents seized from former President Trump’s Florida residence last month, to see if any should be shielded from criminal investigators because of attorney-client or executive privileges.”

Keep in mind: “The decision could significantly slow a high-profile investigation of the former president, one that prosecutors say has already been paused at a key juncture by the judge’s skepticism that the Justice Department has treated Trump fairly.” The full WaPo story

🦠 Latest with COVID

➤ THE COVID-19 NUMBERS

Cases to date: 95.3 million

Death toll: 1,047,020

Current hospitalizations: 26,809

Shots administered: 612 million

Fully vaccinated: 67.7 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in Chicago.

9:30 a.m. : Biden received his daily briefing.

: Biden received his daily briefing. 9:30 a.m. : Harris had breakfast with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the vice president’s residence.

: Harris had breakfast with South African President in the vice president’s residence. 11:25 a.m. : Harris left for Chicago.

: Harris left for Chicago. 1:50 p.m. : Harris convenes a roundtable in Chicago to discuss reproductive rights.

: Harris convenes a roundtable in Chicago to discuss reproductive rights. 2:15 p.m. : Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Ramaphosa in the Oval Office.

: Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Ramaphosa in the Oval Office. 5:05 p.m. : Harris participates in a political event with Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker (D) at the University of Illinois Chicago.

: Harris participates in a political event with Illinois Gov. (D) at the University of Illinois Chicago. 6:15 p.m. : Harris leaves Chicago and returns to Washington, D.C.

: Harris leaves Chicago and returns to Washington, D.C. 3 p.m. Monday: The Senate meets next. The Senate’s Monday agenda

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

1 p.m. : White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing. Livestream

: White House press secretary holds a press briefing.

