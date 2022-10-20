The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Twitter erupts after Truss resignation

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

NEWS OF THE MORNING

Truss falls:

British politics are literally never boring.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announced on Thursday morning that she is resigning after just six weeks in office (!)

Um, why?: Truss implemented controversial tax cuts that sent the British economy into turmoil and chaos. The U.K. finance minister quickly reversed Truss’s policy earlier this week to stop the bleed. CNBC’s explanation of the economic policy and resulting chaos

Truss said in a statement: “I recognize though that given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty The King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”

Watch Truss announce her resignation outside of 10 Downing Street

What happens now?: Truss said a leadership election will determine the next prime minister within the week.

Boris peers out from behind a curtain: The New York Times has a list of potential replacements for Truss. “Some analysts have even speculated that Boris Johnson, who resigned as prime minister in the summer, could make a return.”

The value of the pound increased with the news: Details from BBC

Tidbit — did she set a record for the shortest-serving prime minister?: Yes! “The previous record-holder for shortest-serving prime minister was George Canning, who lasted 119 days. He started on April 12, 1827 and died on Aug. 8, 1827.” More from The Washington Post

How’s her favorability doing?: YouGov tweeted on Tuesday, “Liz Truss’s net favourability rating has fallen to -70. Favourable: 10% (-5 from 11-12 Oct) Unfavourable: 80% (+9)” Graph of her net favorability since 2020

It's Thursday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

TWITTER HAS HAD A FIELD DAY WITH THE NEWS:

My favorite reaction to the news: Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, who famously left after 11 days on the job, tweeted: “Liz Truss lasted 4.1 Scaramuccis.”

Why are there so many lettuce references?: A British newspaper has been livestreaming a head of lettuce since Oct. 14 with the caption, “Will Liz Truss outlast this lettuce?”Here’s the livestream if you don’t believe me

Yes, there are now disco lights surrounding the head the lettuce.

^ How the lettuce bit started: “The lettuce gag was inspired by The Economist, which noted on Oct. 11 that between a near-immediate political implosion at the beginning of her tenure and the 10 days of mourning after Queen Elizabeth II died, her grip on power amounted to seven days, or ‘roughly the shelf-life of a lettuce.’” NYT explainer of the lettuce joke

OK, this is funny and timely: @ErikTruong_ added a “Spirit Halloween” banner over 10 Downing Street. Photo

The airline, Ryanair, tweeted a fake boarding pass for Truss: Screenshot

Fun fact: Grid News’s Matthew Zeitlin pointed out that “Between 1979 and 2007, the UK had three prime ministers. They’ll have three this year.”

Semafor’s David Weigel chimed in to point out: “Truss is the first [prime minister] to serve two monarchs since Winston Churchill. Fun year for trivia, if nothing else.”

THIS IS UNRELATED, BUT FELT WORTH MENTIONING:

In the midst of British prime minister news this morning, Netflix released a trailer for Season 5 of “The Crown.” Watch

‘The Crown Steps Into the Revenge-Dress Era’: From Vulture

ITV’s Chris Ship added his perspective: “Netflix still refuses to put a ‘fictional drama’ disclaimer before each episode despite scenes which are completely made up. A point Sir John Major & Dame Judi Dench have already raised.”

^ Former British Prime Minister John Major’s criticism

^ Actor Judi Dench’s criticism

When will the new season air?: Season 5 will premiere on Nov. 9.

🏛 In the Supreme Court

‘Gun control laws fall at dizzying pace after Supreme Court ruling’:

AP/PatrickSemansky

“A New York gun control law that prohibits firearms in Times Square, Yankee Stadium, the subway and other sensitive places is on shaky legal ground after a judge found these provisions violate the Second Amendment, though the ruling is paused while the case is appealed.”

And that’s just one example: “Since the justices’ decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen this summer, judges in various parts of the country have said it’s unconstitutional to ban guns that lack serial numbers, to prevent people under felony indictment from buying guns and to prohibit guns from airports and even summer camp.”

How the 6-3 conservative Supreme Court is quickly changing the landscape of gun laws, via The Hill’s John Kruzel

🐘 In the GOP

Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are not on the same page:

“Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) are headed for a collision next year on spending more money to help Ukraine.”

Where McConnell stands: “McConnell has led Republican support for sending generous military and financial aid to Kyiv, warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin could threaten Poland and other European allies if not stopped in Ukraine.”

And where McCarthy stands: “McCarthy, who would likely become Speaker if Republicans win control of the House, is putting the brakes on more Ukraine aid, warning this week there won’t be a ‘blank check’ from a GOP majority.”

How this significant policy difference could play out next year, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton

SIX WAYS TRUMP HAS CHANGED THE GOP:

1. “He’s turned it more against mainstream media.”

2. “He’s made attacking opponents a signature.”

3. “He’s sparked opposition to institutions.”

4. “He’s fueled skepticism in the country’s elections.”

5. “He’s made fealty to him a necessity for party survival.”

6. “He altered the GOP’s view of the world.”

The Hill’s Max Greenwood explains context to each

🦠 Latest with COVID

There is still a lot we don’t know about COVID … :

Via The Hill’s Daniel de Visé, “Based on the latest wave of studies, long COVID-19 may beset 4 percent of the population who catch the virus, or 14.8 percent, or 48 percent. Its toll on the body spans dozens of possible symptoms, from fatigue to chest pains to fuzzy thinking to hair loss. The symptoms overlap with those seen in scores of other illnesses.”

What we know and still don’t know about the mysterious long COVID-19

➤ THE COVID-19 NUMBERS

Cases to date: 96.8 million

Death toll: 1,060,512

Current hospitalizations: 20,775

Shots administered: 627 million

Fully vaccinated: 68.1 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

🐥 Notable tweets

Whooops:

Financial Times’s Ukraine correspondent Christopher Miller retweeted a clip from Belarusian journalist Tadeusz Giczan: “Fail of the day. A Russian [defense] ministry expert doesn’t [realize] he is already on air and says: ‘Just don’t ask too much about these Iranian drones. We all know they are Iranian, but the authorities don’t want to admit it.’” The clip

It’s been a beautiful fall week:

CNN’s Kate Bennett tweeted a photo of the Rose Garden this week.

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Pennsylvania on Thursday. Vice President Harris is in Washington, D.C., with no public events scheduled.

11 a.m. : Biden left for Pittsburgh

: Biden left for Pittsburgh 4:35 p.m. : Biden leaves for Philadelphia

7 p.m. : Biden participates in a reception for Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman .

: Biden leaves for Philadelphia : Biden participates in a reception for Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate . 9:15 p.m.: Biden returns to the White House.

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

11:50 a.m. : White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gaggled with reporters aboard Air Force One. Livestream

: White House press secretary gaggled with reporters aboard Air Force One. 2:15 p.m.: Biden delivers remarks on rebuilding our nation’s infrastructure. Livestream

