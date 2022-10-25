The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Pennsylvania’s highly anticipated, sole Senate debate

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

HAPPENING TONIGHT

The one! The only!:

Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will face off on Tuesday in their only Senate debate of the election.

Why just one debate?: Fetterman only agreed to one debate after pressure from his Republican opponent.

Keep in mind: Fetterman is facing questions about his health after suffering from a stroke earlier this year.

Where to watch the debate?: The debate is hosted by Nexstar station WHTM in Harrisburg, Pa., and will air on NewsNation from 8-9 p.m. EDT.

FIVE THINGS TO WATCH:

1. “Does Fetterman’s health impact his debate performance?”

2. “How does Oz navigate Fetterman’s health?”

3. “Does Oz zero in on crime and the economy?”

4. “Will Fetterman’s attacks on abortion stick?”

5. “Will Biden, Trump play role?”

Context for each from The Hill’s Julia Manchester

WHERE THE PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RACE STANDS:

Fetterman has a slight lead over Oz, but the race is extremely close, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average. Graphic of the latest polling

It’s Tuesday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here.

👟 Getting traction

Why you’re likely seeing a flood of social media posts supporting the Jewish community:

Rapper and designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is facing backlash after making a series of antisemitic comments recently.

Some of the controversies he has started in the past month: “West tested the boundaries of acceptable behavior even for a noted provocateur like himself. At his YZYSZN9 Paris Fashion Week show, he wore a shirt with the slogan ‘White Lives Matter,’ which the Anti-Defamation League has identified as hate speech and that has been adopted by the white supremacist movement. He made antisemitic remarks on social media and in interviews shortly after, including posting on Twitter that he would go “death con 3 ON JEWISH PEOPLE.” More from The New York Times

An example of Ye doubling down on his antisemitic remarks: In an interview on NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” “Ye referred to a ‘Jewish underground media mafia’ and complained about ‘privilege’ that Jewish people have in the entertainment industry and media.”

THIS IS HORRIBLE:

An antisemitic hate group hung a banner over a Los Angeles highway that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews.” Another sign read, “Honk if you know” while a group of people stood with the Nazi salute. The full story from NBC News’s Chantal Da Silva and Diana Dasrath

REACTIONS — COMPANIES ARE DROPPING YE LIKE FLIES:

Adidas dropped its partnership with Ye: Adidas says the termination will cost the company $246 million for its fourth quarter sales.

Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency cut ties with West: Ye will no longer be a client of the agency.

A documentary on West, which has been completed, will not be released: Studio MRC has decided to shelve its finished documentary about Kanye West.

🗳 On the campaign trail

The new, ~edgier,~ ~saucy~ Joe Biden:

President Biden has been pretty guarded as president, rarely speaking off-script. But with his approval rating hovering around 41 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, Biden is trying another, more raw, tactic.

An example of Biden’s new punchier side: “When a reporter asked Joe Biden last week if there should be any restrictions on abortion, the president got saucy. ‘In Roe v. Wade. Read it man. You’ll get educated,’ Biden said before hastily walking off to board Marine One on the White House South Lawn.”

Another recent example: “On Friday, Biden responded abruptly to a question about former President Trump’s longtime adviser, Steve Bannon, being sentenced to prison for contempt to Congress. ‘I’ve never had a reaction to Steve Bannon,’ Biden retorted.”

How it’s playing: Biden’s allies seem to like it.

What this new feistiness could mean for Democrats, via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Alex Gangitano

‘THE POLLS ARE GETTING BETTER FOR REPUBLICANS’:

From FiveThirtyEight’s Nathaniel Rakich

‘THE BIGGEST UNKNOWN THIS ELECTION: CAN DEMOCRATS OUTRUN JOE BIDEN?’:

Via CNN’s Harry Enten

‘DEMOCRATS GROWING ANXIOUS — AGAIN — OVER BLACK TURNOUT’:

From Politico’s Holly Otterbein and Elena Schneider

WANNA CHAT WITH BOB?:

The Hill is launching an interactive, group chat-style conservation with editor-in-chief Bob Cusack. How to sign up

🏡 News this morning

Housing prices are cooling off a bit:

“U.S. home prices saw a record slowdown in August, falling by 2.6 percent as the Federal Reserve moves aggressively to raise rates — making it more costly to afford a mortgage.”

Details: “The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index released Tuesday shows a 13 percent annual gain in August for home prices, but a sharp 2.6 percent drop from July to August. That’s the largest monthly drop on record.” The full story

Mama Nance says to help ’em out:

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday vowed more aid for Ukraine when lawmakers wrap up must-pass government funding legislation later this year, the day after a group of House progressives called for a renewed push to find a diplomatic solution to the war there.” More from The Hill’s Aris Folley

Rest in peace, Ash Carter:

Former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter died unexpectedly on Monday at the age of 68.

What happened?: He suffered a heart attack.

Read his family’s statement, via CBS News

🦠 Latest with COVID

I dislike this expression, but alas … Biden is getting the jab:

President Biden is receiving a dose of the bivalent omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

And as part of the event: Biden will announce a series of initiatives to encourage Americans to get boosted.

Like?: Partnerships with several pharmacy chains and companies.

The full story from The Hill’s Joseph Choi

When Biden is getting his booster shot: Around 2:05 p.m. EDT. Livestream

➤ THE COVID-19 NUMBERS

Cases to date: 97 million

Death toll: 1,065,152

Current hospitalizations: 11,771

Shots administered: 632 million

Fully vaccinated: 68.2 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

🐥 Notable tweets

Outside the White House on Monday:

CNN’s Kate Bennett tweeted, “Seriously though the smell of weed from this pro-pot protest outside the White House is extremely overwhelming.” Photo

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in New Mexico.

9:45 a.m. : Harris left for Albuquerque

: Harris left for Albuquerque 10:15 a.m. : Biden received his daily briefing.

: Biden received his daily briefing. 2:45 p.m. : Harris delivers remarks at a finance event with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D).

: Harris delivers remarks at a finance event with New Mexico Gov. (D). 5:50 p.m.: Harris leaves for Seattle.

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

1 p.m. : The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Health Care Innovations — The Next Big Breakthrough.” Details and livestream

: The Hill is hosting a virtual event, “Health Care Innovations — The Next Big Breakthrough.” 2:05 p.m. : Biden receives his updated COVID-19 vaccine and delivers remarks. Livestream

: Biden receives his updated COVID-19 vaccine and delivers remarks. 2:45 p.m. : White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing. Livestream

: White House press secretary holds a press briefing. 4:30 p.m.: Harris joins Grisham and Dr. Eve Espey, MD, MPH for a conversation on reproductive rights. Livestream

🍟 In lighter news

Today is National Greasy Foods Day.

And to leave you on a happy note, here’s a duck enjoying a nutritious snack.