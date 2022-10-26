The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Fetterman’s debate performance captures national attention

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

To receive The Hill’s 12:30 Report in your inbox, please sign up here: https://bit.ly/3qmIoS9

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

You’d think it was a presidential debate by all the attention:

Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz met last night for Pennsylvania’s only Senate debate.

The talk of the night: It was an opportunity for voters to see Fetterman’s performance and fitness for office five months after a stroke.

The Atlantic’s John Hendrickson described it well: “Fetterman used to talk one way, he had a stroke, and now he talks another way. In certain post-stroke interviews, with the help of captions and in the absence of a ticking clock, he has given strong answers to reporters and battled speculation about his overall unfitness to serve. Tonight, as debate moderators reminded each candidate of strict time parameters … Fetterman prioritized speed over lucidity, and his disjointed sentences made his struggles unmistakable.” The full analysis — ‘The Fetterman-Oz Debate Was a Rorschach Test’

Keep in mind: Fetterman used a closed captioning system to help understand the questions throughout the debate.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS:

1. “Fetterman’s challenges with stroke on full display.”

2. “Oz has a good night.”

3. “Oz makes his pitch to suburbia.”

4. “Debate has its testy moments.”

5. “Could it be a game-changer?”

Explainers for each, from The Hill’s Julia Manchester

FETTERMAN RAISED A CASUAL $1 MILLION LAST NIGHT:

The Fetterman campaign raised more than $1 million in the three hours following the debate, according to the campaign.

Keep in mind: The Hill has reached out to Oz’s campaign for its latest fundraising numbers. So, TBD.

‘FOR FETTERMAN, CONTENTIOUS EXCHANGES, VERBAL STRUGGLES IN DEBATE WITH OZ’:

From The Washington Post’s Colby Itkowitz and Amanda Morris

It’s Wednesday. I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here.

🏛 News this morning

Meadows is ordered to testify:

A judge ruled that former President Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify in the investigation of possible interference by Trump and his allies in the 2020 Georgia election.

From the judge, according to CNN: “I am going to find that the witness is material and necessary to the investigation and that the state of Georgia is assuring not to cause undue hardship to him.”

What now?: Meadows’s lawyer said he will appeal the decision. More from The New York Times

🗳 T-minus 13 days

Btw, conservative groups are pouring in wayyyy more money:

In total: “In general election races, conservative super PACs and ‘dark money’ groups, which can raise and spend unlimited sums from ultra-wealthy donors, have spent $624 million to back Republicans and attack Democrats, compared to $496 million in spending from liberals, according to data from nonpartisan research group OpenSecrets.”

This month alone: “GOP-aligned outside groups have spent roughly $40 million more than those affiliated with Democrats, offering a boost in key contests that could decide control of the 50-50 Senate. And the discrepancy is even larger in House races.”

The Hill’s Karl Evers-Hillstrom explains the significance

🐘 In the GOP

A story to watch:

“A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms.”

For example: Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) and former Vice President Mike Pence

Some will argue: These figures “are no longer standard-bearers in the party, which has been taken over by Trump.”

Yes, but: “They still carry large megaphones, and their concerns about another Trump candidacy, combined with polls showing many voters are ready to move on, illustrate how Trump’s viability as a candidate could shape how the 2024 primary field comes into focus.”

How this could play out, via The Hill’s Brett Samuels

➡️ In the Democratic Party

We could be looking at a very different leadership team:

“Democrats will call for big changes in their party if they lose control of Congress next month, which looks increasingly likely as polls show voters are worried about the economy and trust Republicans more than Democrats to handle inflation.”

Specifically: “Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is expected to retire if Democrats lose control of the House, which political handicappers say is very likely.”

And: “If Democrats lose big, it will ramp up pressure on House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) to step down as well, say Democratic lawmakers and aides.”

And if the damage is significant, it could extend to Biden, as well.

How this could play out, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton and Mike Lillis

‘DEMOCRATS SCRAMBLE TO AVERT SHOCK SENATE LOSS IN WASHINGTON STATE’:

From Politico’s Natalie Allison

📊 The economy

‘NEW HOME SALES PLUMMETED 11 PERCENT IN SEPTEMBER AMID SKY-HIGH MORTGAGE RATES’:

Explainer from The Hill’s Adam Barnes

‘Republicans Denounce Inflation, but Few Economists Expect Their Plans to Help’:

The New York Times’s Jim Tankersley and Emily Cochrane report that “proposed tax and spending cuts by the G.O.P., which is making a push to take back Congress, are unlikely to bring down rapidly rising prices any time soon.”

For example — from Michael R. Strain, an economist at the conservative American Enterprise Institute: “It is unlikely that any of the policies proposed by Republicans would meaningfully reduce inflation in 2023, when rapidly rising prices will still be a major problem for the economy and for consumers.” The full NYT story

‘A DEBT CEILING SHOWDOWN IN CONGRESS COULD SEND US ECONOMY INTO TAILSPIN’:

From The Hill’s Sylvan Lane and Aris Folley

INFLATION IS HITTING OLDER AMERICANS ON FIXED INCOMES EVEN HARDER:

CNN’s Gabe Cohen spoke with seniors about the effects of rising prices. “Sometimes I only eat one meal a day,” one woman told him. Watch the segment

🦠 Latest with COVID

➤ THE COVID-19 NUMBERS

Cases to date: 97 million

Death toll: 1,065,152

Current hospitalizations: 19,239

Shots administered: 632 million

Fully vaccinated: 68.2 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

🐥 Notable tweets

Whew, those are hefty cocktail prices:

Washingtonian’s Jessica Sidman tweeted, “I guess Waldorf Astoria decided to keep the Trump hotel’s totally insane cocktail prices!” Screenshot from the cocktail menu

Today in ‘nature is amazing’:

ABC News tweeted, “Much of Europe and parts of Africa and Asia saw the moon take a bite out of the sun during the second and last solar eclipse of the year.” Photos of the eclipse

Footage of the eclipse from Turkey, via CBS News

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in Seattle.

9 a.m. : Biden received his daily briefing.

: Biden received his daily briefing. 12:45 p.m. : Biden hosts Israeli President Isaac Herzog for a bilateral meeting.

: Biden hosts Israeli President Isaac Herzog for a bilateral meeting. 3 p.m. : Biden meets with Department of Defense leaders in the State Dining Room.

: Biden meets with Department of Defense leaders in the State Dining Room. 4 p.m. : Harris delivers remarks at a finance event with Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)

: Harris delivers remarks at a finance event with Sen. (D-Wash.) 4:50 p.m. : Harris leaves Seattle and flies back to Washington, D.C.

: Harris leaves Seattle and flies back to Washington, D.C. 7:30 p.m. : Biden participates in a virtual reception for Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.)

: Biden participates in a virtual reception for Rep. (D-Pa.) 8 p.m. : Biden participates in a virtual reception for Rep. Cindy Axne (D-Iowa).

: Biden participates in a virtual reception for Rep. (D-Iowa). 8:30 p.m.: Biden participates in a virtual reception for members of Congress in Nevada.

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

Today : The Hill is hosting an event, “The State of American Education.” Details and livestream

: The Hill is hosting an event, “The State of American Education.” 10:30 a.m. : Biden delivered remarks on new actions to provide families with more breathing room. Watch

: Biden delivered remarks on new actions to provide families with more breathing room. 1:20 p.m. : Harris delivers remarks on clean school buses. EPA Administrator Michael Regan also attends. Livestream

: Harris delivers remarks on clean school buses. EPA Administrator also attends. 2 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing. Livestream

🎃 In lighter news

Today is National Pumpkin Day!

I will never understand its appeal:

The McDonald’s McRib is returning on Oct. 31 for a limited period, but this could be the last time it returns. Details of the McRib’s “farewell tour”, from CNN Business

And to brighten your Wednesday, here’s a dog who is overwhelmed with happiness.