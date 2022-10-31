The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Paul Pelosi attack sparks partisan reaction

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

TALK OF THE MORNING

This is absolutely horrific — get well soon, Paul:

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), is recovering from surgery after an intruder broke into their home with a hammer, zip ties and duct tape, according to CNN, shouting, “Where is Nancy?” Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time.

Who is the suspect?: 42-year-old David DePape had an active online presence promoting QAnon and far-right conspiracy theories. DePape also recently authored blog posts about antisemitism and claims of election fraud. More of what we know about the suspect

The charges DePape faces: DePape faces charges of attempted homicide, elder abuse, aggravated battery with serious bodily injury and threatening a public official or family member.

How is Paul Pelosi?: He is recovering from a successful surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his arm and hands, according to Pelosi’s spokesperson Drew Hammill.

LAWMAKER REACTIONS TO THE ATTACK HAVEN’T BEEN THE MOST UNIFIED:

“Republicans have by and large condemned the violence, but many have also blamed Democratic policies for emboldening would-be criminals.”

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on “Fox News Sunday”: “If this weren’t Paul Pelosi, this criminal would probably be out on the street tomorrow.”

And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) tweeted: “Violence and crime are rampant in Joe Biden’s America. It shouldn’t happen to Paul Pelosi. It shouldn’t happen to innocent Americans. It shouldn’t happen to me.”

^ Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) slammed Greene for that tweet: “YOU called for Nancy Pelosi to be executed, @RepMTG. YOU said she should be hung for treason. And now that someone listened, you’re making Paul Pelosi’s attack about YOU. This is what Republicans stand for, America. It’s sick.”

More reactions from lawmakers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who newly *owns* Twitter, tweeted misinformation about the attack: But Musk later deleted his tweet. Full story from The Washington Post’s Elizabeth Dwoskin and Faiz Siddiqui

What former President Trump said about the attack in an interview with Americano Media: “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing. Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.” Trump’s full response

🐘 In the GOP

Republicans are bracing for a Trump indictment:

The Hill’s Alexander Bolton reports that Republican aides and strategists privately expect Attorney General Merrick Garland to indict former President Trump within two to three months after the midterms.

Do they know something we don’t?: No, they say they don’t have any inside information but think it makes sense timing-wise. Once the 2024 presidential campaign kicks off, Garland’s window will have closed, Republicans argue.

Why would Trump be indicted?: “There are actually two different investigatory probes that could lead to indictments of Trump. One is related to the documents taken from the White House and found at Mar-a-Lago, while the other concerns the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.”

How this could play out — and what to expect

‘JIM JORDAN POISED TO SERVE AS TOP BIDEN FOE IN POTENTIAL GOP HOUSE’:

From The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Rebecca Beitsch

🗳 On the campaign trail

The Trump stamp of approval, but if that stamp only had enough ink for a partial image:

Former President Trump endorsed New Hampshire Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc this morning but did so while dinging him for backing off his 2020 election claims since winning the party’s nomination.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: “General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign … He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed. He has since come back, at least on busing, but that is only a small part of N.H. Election Fraud. Nevertheless, Don Bolduc has asked for my Endorsement, and he’s got it, Complete & Total.” Read Trump’s full post

DEMOCRATS ARE BRINGING OUT THE BIG GUNS:

Former President Obama is on the trail, campaigning for Democrats.

Why this is significant — from Politico’s Christopher Cadelago: “With Joe Biden’s poll numbers stuck in the low 40s, the sitting president has largely been absent from the trail in the final weeks of the campaign, opting for a mix of speeches from the Washington area and headlining fundraisers. Into the void stepped his former boss, who reminded crowds over the weekend that he remains — far and away — his party’s most effective surrogate.” The full read

‘WHY THE FATE OF MEDICARE AND SOCIAL SECURITY IS A MIDTERM ISSUE’:

The Hill’s Brett Samuels explains

🏛 In the Supreme Court

Happening on Monday — Affirmative action may be on the chopping block:

“The future of affirmative action in higher education hangs in the balance as the Supreme Court on Monday hears arguments over race-conscious admissions policies at two prestigious universities.”

Which universities will be defending their use of affirmative action?: Harvard and the University of North Carolina (UNC)

Details of the case, via The Hill’s John Kruzel

LISTEN TO THE ORAL ARGUMENTS OF THE CASE:

Here’s the livestream

And here’s a live blog of hearing highlights, from The New York Times

🦠 Latest with COVID

➤ THE COVID-19 NUMBERS

Cases to date: 97.3 million

Death toll: 1,066,351

Current hospitalizations: 21,450

Shots administered: 636 million

Fully vaccinated: 68.4 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

