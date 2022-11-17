The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Pelosi retires from leadership; will stay in Congress

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

Pelosi kisses her hand, throws it in the air and yells … :

In a House floor speech, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) just announced that she is retiring from Democratic leadership.

Is she planning to stay in Congress?: Yes! She said she plans to continue representing her constituents in San Francisco, Calif.

From Pelosi’s remarks: “Democracy must be forever defended … The people…gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.”

Spotted seated on the House floor for the announcement: Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Who was ~not~ there: CNN’s Daniella Diaz tweeted, “House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is not inside the House chamber to watch Pelosi’s speech in person.”

Tidbit from Pelosi: When she first came to the House, Pelosi said there were only 12 Democratic women, noting there are now more than 90.

A little dig at Trump: “ ’I have enjoyed working (with) three presidents,’ Pelosi says of her tenure as speaker. (She doesn’t mention the fourth president she served with: Trump.)” (Tweet from CNN’s Manu Raju)

A few lawmakers got emotional: The Boston Globe’s Tal Kopan pointed out, “A few lawmakers are wiping their eyes.”

Watch Pelosi’s announcement: Livestream of the House floor

Timing: Shortly after the news broke that Republicans will officially control the House next year, a Pelosi aide tweeted that Pelosi had made a decision.

Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill tweeted: “[Pelosi] has been overwhelmed by calls from colleagues, friends and supporters. This evening, the Speaker monitored returns in the three remaining critical states. The Speaker plans to address her future plans tomorrow to her colleagues. Stay tuned.”

Pelosi went to great lengths to keep this decision on the DL: Pelosi brought two versions of her speech home on Wednesday night to review.

Pelosi’s plan had been to retire at the end of this term: In 2018, Pelosi promised her colleagues that this would be her last year as Democratic leader.

^ Yes, but: Democrats had a surprisingly good showing in the midterms last week.

This could have swayed her in either direction, tbh: Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was violently attacked by an intruder in their home a few weeks ago. In an interview after the attack, the Democratic leader told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that Paul’s assault did affect her decision. Pelosi’s direct quote: “I have to say my decision will be affected about what happened the last week or two,” Pelosi said following the assault. Here’s the video if you want to read her body language

ABC News’s Trish Turner tweeted a video of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) entering the U.S. Capitol this morning wearing winter white. Watch

^ Because all eyes are on her on Thursday: Here’s that same moment captured by CBS News’s Rebecca Kaplan, but taken up-close to Pelosi and her team. Watch

Oooh, here’s a third angle: Watch

Politico’s Andrew Desiderio pointed out: “Looks like Pelosi’s daughter Alexandra, a filmmaker, is walking behind her recording her entrance into the Capitol. (Alexandra Pelosi’s Jan. 6 footage was revealed publicly for the first time last month.)” Watch

^ You can see her filming in this photo

Also spotted: Pelosi’s daughter, Nancy Corinne, according to CNN’s Daniella Diaz

It's Thursday. We've gone from zero to winter in the U.S. this week. 🥶

Gay rights could have a little protection by the end of the week:

Senators advanced a procedural hurdle on Wednesday on a bill to codify same-sex marriage protections, setting up a potential final vote by the end of the week.

Wednesday: Senators voted 62-37 to advance the bill — including every Democrat and 12 Republicans.

Thursday: Lawmakers are expected to hold a cloture vote today to limit the debate.

Friday: The Senate may hold its final vote to pass the bill to protect same-sex marriage rights.

Which Republicans voted ‘yes’ on the same-sex marriage proposal?: Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Roy Blunt (Mo.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), etc. The full list of 12 Republicans who voted with Democrats to codify gay marriage rights

^ Keep in mind about the Republican ‘yes’ votes: Heading into Wednesday, only five Republicans had announced their support for the measure.

The allure has worn off a bit:

“Two years after rallying behind Donald Trump as the GOP’s uncontested champion, Republicans on Capitol Hill are sounding a very different tune as the former president seeks the White House once again in 2024.”

The support is a little more diluted this time around: “While a number of Trump’s staunchest supporters have already endorsed him, a long list of others is either expressing an openness to back another candidate, says it’s too early to endorse anyone or just wants to avoid the topic altogether.”

Trump’s timing rubbed some Republicans the wrong way: “The GOP divisions also portray fierce frustrations within the party that Trump’s presidential announcement — which he delivered Tuesday night in a prime-time speech at Mar-a-Lago — came before the results of some midterm races are final. Some Republicans are concerned it will hurt the GOP’s chances in a Senate runoff election in Georgia, where voters will decide Dec. 6 whether Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) or Republican Herschel Walker will be in the upper chamber next year.”

What this could mean for Trump’s 2024 run, via The Hill’s Mike Lillis and Mychael Schnell

“The Republican Party, which had hoped to be flying high following last week’s midterm elections, is instead in a state of flux — with former President Trump at the core of the unease.”

How Trump’s timing came at a moment of political and legal vulnerability, via The Hill’s Niall Stanage

The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman tweeted that Republican Kari Lake, who just lost the close race for Arizona governor, was just seen at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Keep in mind: Lake is currently deciding whether to concede the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs or challenge the results. Her decision is pivotal for the Republican Party. More on her decision on whether to launch a Trump-style legal challenge to her loss, via The New York Times

Cases to date: 97.8 million

Death toll: 1,070,947

Current hospitalizations: 21,683

Shots administered: 646 million

Fully vaccinated: 68.6 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

Now that’s a new reason:

ABC News’s Mariam Khan tweeted, “Spotted: Sean Spicer arriving in Palm Beach, FL one day after former Pres. Trump’s ‘big announcement.’ I overheard him tell someone he wasn’t in town last night because he hasn’t ‘adjusted to daylight saving time’ yet.” Photo of Spicer at the airport

The feng shui in this room is just … off:

Journalist Matt Laslo tweeted: “Outnumbered: 14 House Republicans, roughly 28 staffers & some 25 journalists.” Photos

The House and Senate are in. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in Bangkok, Thailand.

10 a.m. : The Senate met. Today’s Senate agenda

: The Senate met. Noon : Biden received his daily briefing.

: Biden received his daily briefing. 1 – 2:30 p.m.: The House votes. Today’s House agenda

Noon : Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced her decision on her political future. Watch

: Speaker (D-Calif.) announced her decision on her political future. 11 p.m.: Former President Obama will appear on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

