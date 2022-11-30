The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Biden’s unusual dynamic in railroad fight

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

TALK OF THE MORNING

Settle in and get comfy, folks. This is our life for the next two years:

Former President Trump is officially running for another term in 2024, and amid the speculation of President Biden’s 2024 plans, Biden has started to take on his rival more directly.

For example — Biden said during the annual turkey pardon: “There’s no ballot stuffing, there’s no ‘fowl’ play.’ The only ‘red wave’ this season is going to be if our German shepherd Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table.”

And on the same day that Trump announced his candidacy: The White House launched a new webpage to highlight “the Biden Harris record.”

Other examples and what strategists think this says about Biden’s 2024 plans, via The Hill’s Amie Parnes and Alex Gangitano

I MEAAAAAN, IT’S SMART TIMING:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is publishing a memoir in late February amid the speculation of a potential 2024 presidential run.

The memoir’s title: “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” Details

MEANWHILE — TRUMP IS STEPPING UP SCREENING AFTER THE WHITE NATIONALIST ORDEAL:

The Associated Press is reporting that former President Trump’s campaigning is increasing its vetting after Trump had dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. What we know

It's Wednesday and the last day of November.

✓ News this morning

Hakeem Jeffries made history this morning!:

“House Democrats on Wednesday elected Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to head the party in the next Congress, marking a generational shift after 20 years under the reign of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) while making Jeffries the first Black figure to lead either party in Congress in the nation’s history.”

Was this a surprise?: Nah, he ran unopposed.

The next generation of House Democratic leaders

🚂 The railroad fight

If you haven’t been following the potential railroad strike, here’s a quick catchup:

Railroad companies and labor unions are in a dispute primarily about working conditions and paid sick leave. The labor unions are threatening to strike if a deal is not reached.

If this sounds recently familiar to you: There had been a plausible threat of a strike in September, but a tentative deal was reached. So, then what changed?: Several unions voted down that deal.

Where Biden comes in: President Biden called on Congress to pass legislation of an agreement between workers and operators.

If Congress does get involved, would it pass?: “The likelihood is that the legislation will pass the House, despite the misgivings of some on the left … Still, any legislation will need 60 votes to pass the Senate, and that’s where the outcome could be a cliffhanger.”

And if legislation does not pass, a strike is likely.

The Hill’s Niall Stanage has a helpful explainer on the situation — and why Congress can intervene

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN CONGRESS?:

The New York Times’s Emily Cochrane explains how the saga is playing out in the House and Senate

WHAT’S HAPPENING BEHIND THE SCENES?:

‘Inside Biden’s decision to halt a rail strike’ from Politico’s Ben White

The gist: “President Joe Biden knew he would be risking a backlash from his labor allies if he stepped in to head off a holiday-season rail strike.” Yes, but: “The dangers a strike would pose to the U.S. economy and Americans’ health and safety proved too great.”

BIDEN’S POSITION PUT HIM IN AN UNUSUAL SPOT:

“President Joe Biden was in the unusual position Tuesday of being praised by business interests and attacked by his normal allies in the labor movement after calling for Congress to move immediately to block a strike by more than 100,000 union members at the nation’s freight railroads set for the end of next week.” More from CNN Business’s Chris Isidore and Matt McFarland

In Congress

Open? Close? Open! Close?:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Tuesday that he, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Democratic leaders agree a year-end omnibus spending bill should be passed.

^ Yes, but: Rebellious conservatives disagree. “That puts [McConnell] on a collision course with National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Mike Lee (R-Utah), who want to freeze government spending until Republicans take control of the House in January.”

How this could play out, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton and Aris Folley

‘HOW A BIPARTISAN GROUP OF SENATORS GOT SAME-SEX MARRIAGE PROTECTIONS PASSED’:

From The Washington Post’s Liz Goodwin

^ The 12 Senate Republicans who voted ‘yes’ on the same-sex marriage bill: The list

‘ “A COMPLETE ABOUT FACE”: SOME REPUBLICANS CHANGE TUNE ON OBAMACARE’S MEDICAID EXPANSION’:

“The latest round of Medicaid expansion negotiations comes as states prepare for the eventual end of the Covid-19 public health emergency, and as nearly a third of rural hospitals are at risk of closure.” Full story from Politico’s Megan Messerly

‘MCCARTHY SPEAKER QUEST LEAVES BALANCING ACT ON NATIONAL SECURITY’:

From The Hill’s Rebecca Beitsch and Mike Lillis

🐥 Notable tweets

Omg, the facial expression of each is incredible:

CBS News’s Kathryn Watson tweeted a Reuters photo from President Biden’s meeting with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) yesterday. Photo — notice their facial expressions

