The Hill’s 12:30 Report — What we know about Griner’s release terms

NEWS THIS MORNING

Oh, thank goodness:

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been freed in a prison swap, President Biden announced this morning.

Why Griner was there in the first place: She was detained in Russia roughly 10 months ago for bringing vape cartridges with hashish oil into the country. She was then sentenced to serve nine years in person and was recently transferred to a penal colony.

Behind the scenes: The Biden administration had been negotiating Griner’s release for months, and Biden was under significant public pressure to see it through.

Photo of Biden speaking to Griner on the phone: “She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” Biden tweeted.

Griner’s release was part of a prisoner swap: Biden did not explain the details of Griner’s release, but her release was reportedly in exchange for the release of Russian gun dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence after being convicted of conspiring to kill Americans. What we know about Viktor Bout and the terms of the prisoner swap, via USA Today’s John Bacon

Watch Biden’s announcement this morning

WHAT ABOUT PAUL WHELAN, ANOTHER AMERICAN IN A RUSSIAN PRISON?:

Paul Whelan is the former Marine and businessman who has been imprisoned in Russia in 2018 over suspicions of spying.

Whelan was *not* included in the prisoner swap. NBC News reports that the Biden administration warned Whelan’s family that he would not be included in the deal. His family’s response

Paul Whelan spoke exclusively with CNN this morning: “I am greatly disappointed that more has not been done to secure my release … I was arrested for a crime that never occurred.” Whelan also said: He “was led to believe that things were moving in the right direction, and that the governments were negotiating and that something would happen fairly soon.” More from the phone call with Whelan from a Russian penal colony, via CNN’s Jennifer Hansler

Biden insisted it was not a choice between Whelan and Griner: The Biden administration is still working to get him released. What we know, from ABC News’s Libby Cathey

Is Whelan the only American left detained in Russia?: No, two other Americans are also detained in Russia: Marc Fogel and Sarah Krivanek. What to know about those Americans

It's Thursday.

PROGRAMMING NOTE: The Hill’s Mychael Schnell will be writing Friday’s 12:30 Report as I will be off for a long weekend. You’ll be in great hands. See you Monday, friends!

🌴 In Mar-a-Lago

More classified documents were found *nervous laugh*:

Former President Trump’s legal team has found more documents with classified markings at a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Fla., according to The Washington Post.

Why the search happened: “The search was one of at least three searches for classified materials conducted by an outside team at Trump properties in recent weeks, after Trump’s legal team was pressed by a federal judge to attest that it had fully complied with a May grand jury subpoena to turn over all materials bearing classified markings, according to people familiar with the matter.”

What happens with the recovered documents?: They were handed over to the FBI.

The full story from the Post’s Jacqueline Alemany, Josh Dawsey, Spencer S. Hsu, Devlin Barrett and Rosalind S. Helderman

🗳 Midterm autopsies

‘BRUISED REPUBLICANS POINT FINGERS AFTER FAILURE TO CAPTURE SENATE’:

From The Hill’s Al Weaver

‘HOW DEMOCRATS WON THE MIDTERMS’:

From The Hill’s Julia Manchester

‘TRUMP SUFFERS DOUBLE BLOW WITH WALKER DEFEAT, COURTROOM LOSS’:

Read Niall Stanage’s column

BIDEN’S APPROVAL RATING HAS REMAINED STEADY SINCE THE MIDTERMS:

Roughly 43 percent of Americans support Biden, according to a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll. That number remains unchanged since the same poll in October.

‘GEORGIA LOSS FUELS GOP DIVISIONS OVER TRUMP’:

From The Hill’s Alexander Bolton

⛽️ In other news

A little bit of good news about gas prices!:

“The average price of gasoline in the U.S. is lower than it was a year ago, after many months of elevated prices marked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

The numbers: “The country’s average price for gasoline stood at about $3.33 on Thursday, just under the $3.34 this time last year, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). Gas prices are now at their lowest point since January.”

At their highest: Gas prices topped $5/gallon in June.

🦠 The COVID-19 numbers

Cases to date: 98.7 million

Death toll: 1,077,303

Current hospitalizations: 29,433

Shots administered: 655 million

Fully vaccinated: 68.8 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

