The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Speaker vote drama unfolds amid GOP infighting

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

Are you a fan of reality show drama? Bravo? Early 2000s MTV shows? Juicy upsets on ‘The Bachelor’?

Then C-SPAN is the place for you!:

The 118th Congress officially kicked off at noon on Tuesday, with the highly anticipated — and still *extremely uncertain* — Speaker vote underway.

The order of events: The new Congress began with a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance, a quorum call — and then the Speaker vote. If no candidate reaches a majority, House lawmakers will continue to hold votes until a majority is reached. The House can also adjourn after failed votes to negotiate behind closed doors. More on how it will go down

Where the Speaker vote stands: House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) needs 218 votes — a majority of the House — to win speakership. The House is comprised of 222 Republicans and 212 Democrats, meaning five or more Republican defections would put McCarthy below the 218-vote threshold.

^ So, five defections and McCarthy can’t win — and there appear to be five ‘Never Kevin’ Republicans: Reps. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Ralph Norman (S.C.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.) and Bob Good (Va.). Where those GOP members stand

If not McCarthy, then who?: Rep.Steve Scalise (La.) and GOP hardliner Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio) have been floated as alternatives. They are both supporting McCarthy though, FWIW. The New York Times has a list of potential alternatives

As you watch the C-SPAN coverage, here are the Republicans to keep your eyes on

Some context to how rare this is: A Speaker vote hasn’t gone to a second ballot since 1923. The Hill’s Emily Brooks has a helpful explainer on what to expect

WHAT’S BEEN HAPPENING THIS MORNING:

Late this morning: “Kevin McCarthy [emerged] from closed door meeting and basically concedes he does not have 218 votes yet … and said he is prepared for a ‘battle on the floor.’ ” Photo from NBC News’s Ryan Nobles

Look what Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) tweeted: Biggs is one of the five Republicans who does not back McCarthy.

Check out this line of reporters in the U.S. Capitol: From journalist Jamie Dupree

What Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) had to say: After McCarthy’s speech this morning, Boebert said, “this is b***s***,” according to Punchbowl’s Jake Sherman. “This was audible to those in the room,” Sherman added.

Watch McCarthy enter the GOP conference meeting: Video from The Hill’s Mychael Schnell

‘McCarthy reaches moment of truth in Speakership election’: From The Hill’s Emily Brooks

TIDBITS AND POTENTIAL SCENARIOS:

What CBS News’s Robert Costa is hearing about McCarthy’s strategy: “[H]e’s going to stay on the floor tomorrow. That’s the plan. Battle it out, if need be, but do it in the open and have the conversations in public. He’s being told to never leave the floor by rank-and-file allies … The fear among some of his friends: the Never Kevin types want it to go to backroom conference meeting so they can try for a major leadership shakeup. Closed door member to member theater. That’s not what McCarthy’s bloc wants so they are pushing him to never leave the floor.”

A lengthy Speakership fight could cause some major holdups: Politico’s Jordain Carney reports that “House committee staffers face no pay if speaker isn’t decided by Jan. 13, officials warn.” What we know

Tidbit: NBC News’s Haley Talbot tweeted, “GOP Leader McCarthy has moved into the speakers suite but if he fails to secure 218 he will have to move all his stuff back out.” Video

AFTER ALL THE FORMALITIES AND SPEAKER VOTE, WHAT ELSE IS ON HOUSE REPUBLICANS’ AGENDA?:

“[The House] is set to take up the Family and Small Business Taxpayer Protection Act, which would revoke the increase in funding for the IRS that was appropriated through Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act passed over the summer.

Plus: “Bills involving immigration and the border, abortion and how the U.S. manages petroleum and energy production. The chamber will also consider a resolution condemning recent attacks on anti-abortion centers and churches.” Details from The Hill’s Mychael Schnell

It’s Tuesday — welcome back and Happy New Year! 🍾 I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here.

🏈 In the NFL

Sending all the good vibes and wishes to Damar Hamlin:

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field last night during the first quarter of the NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

What happened?: Hamlin went into cardiac arrest, received CPR on the field and is in critical condition, the Bills announced early this morning.

The full statement from the team: “Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in the Buffalo Bills’ game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.”

Video of an ambulance rushing to the field: From FOX19’s Joe Danneman

Paycor Stadium lit up in blue lights last night:Photo from The Athletic’s Jay Morrison

The Buffalo Bills returned to Buffalo early this morning: Video of the team leaving the stadium, via WKRC-TV’s Morgan Ward

SOME GOOD NEWS TO COME OUT OF A SCARY SITUATION:

Hamlin’s toy drive has raised more than $3.4 million since the injury.

📃 Trump’s taxes

Want to take a gander at Donald Trump’s tax returns?:

The House Ways and Means Committee released former President Trump’s tax returns from 2015 to 2020 on Friday after a years-long battle.

The gist of what we know about the taxes: “[Trump used] business losses in the tens of millions of dollars to reduce his annual tax liability, in some cases all the way down to zero.”

Keep in mind: “While one of Trump’s main businesses was found guilty of criminal tax fraud earlier this month, Trump himself has so far not been accused of doing anything illegal with his taxes and personal accounting.”

^ Yes, but: “[It’s] raising more urgent questions about the fairness of the U.S. tax code and tax regulations, which number in the millions of words and in the case of Trump proved effectively unenforceable.”

The Hill’s Tobias Burns and Sylvan Lane explain how Trump’s tax returns are raising alarms about the fairness of the tax code

🦠 The COVID-19 numbers

Cases to date: 100.6 million

Death toll: 1,088,481

Current hospitalizations: 36,382

Shots administered: 663 million

Fully vaccinated: 69 percent of Americans

🐥 Notable tweets

Whoa, John Fetterman is wearing a full suit!:

Pennsylvania’s new senator, John Fetterman, tweeted, “For those of you asking, yes, there will be a Fetterman in shorts today, but it’s not me.” Photo

What a weird feeling this must be for Patrick Leahy:

The Associated Press’s Mary Clare Jalonick tweeted, “In his final hours in the Senate, [retiring Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.)] and his wife Marcel walk through the Senate Press Gallery and chat with reporters.” Photos

‘One last look back at Patrick Leahy’s 48 years in the U.S. Senate’: From Vermont Public Radio’s Bob Kinzel, Mitch Wertlieb andKaren Anderson

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are in! President Biden and Vice President Harris are in Washington, D.C.

10:15 a.m. : Biden received his daily briefing.

: Biden received his daily briefing. Noon : The official start to the 118th Congress. The House and Senate both meet.

: The official start to the 118th Congress. The House and Senate both meet. Noon : Harris presides over the Senate to administer the oath of office to senators. Today’s full Senate agenda

: Harris presides over the Senate to administer the oath of office to senators. 1 p.m.: Harris will then ceremonially swear in senators in the Old Senate Chamber.

📺 What to watch

Noon : The Senate opens the 118th Congress. Livestream

: The Senate opens the 118th Congress. Noon : The House opens the 118th Congress. Livestream

: The House opens the 118th Congress. 2:30 p.m.: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds a press briefing. Livestream

🍒 In lighter news

