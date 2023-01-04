The Hill’s 12:30 Report — McCarthy, GOP mull backup plan as House in standstill

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

TALK OF THE MORNING

'Oh my god, that's so insane' — I've had this AJR lyric stuck in my head since noon on Tuesday:

The House is back again on Wednesday for the second day of Speaker vote drama after five hours and three failed votes on Tuesday.

The gist of what happened on Tuesday: 19 House Republicans refused to vote for House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), preventing McCarthy from reaching the 218-vote threshold. In the third failed vote, a 20th Republican switched his vote away from McCarthy, further complicating the California Republican’s path to the Speakership.

Who did those 20 Republicans vote for?: GOP hardliner Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who himself is backing McCarthy. The list of 20 Republicans who voted against McCarthy

McCarthy’s backup plan: McCarthy floated a scenario of how to lower the threshold to elect him as Speaker. How?: Getting some of the GOP “no” votes to vote “present” or to be absent. Basically: Democrats have 212 votes, so if McCarthy reached 213 votes with defectors not voting, he could technically win.

^ Yes, buuuuuut: “It is not clear, however, how McCarthy could not only win over 11 in the group to vote for him, but get the other nine to not vote for a candidate.” The Hill’s Emily Brooks explains how McCarthy’s strategy would work

Helpful Twitter thread on the dynamics at play: Punchbowl News’s Jake Sherman explains the dynamics and power structures of the Speaker showdown — and how this could play out. Read the thread

DONALD TRUMP GOT INVOLVED:

Former President Trump called for Republicans to unite around McCarthy on Wednesday morning.

Trump posted on Truth Social: “REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB – JUST WATCH!”

From Republican Matt Gaetz, who does not back McCarthy: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol asking why McCarthy is “occupying” the Speaker’s office. Details of the letter

It's Wednesday. I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

OTHER REACTIONS AND TAKEAWAYS:

Fox News host Sean Hannity thinks this is bad for the GOP: “House Republicans now are on the verge of becoming a total clown show if they’re not careful.” Hannity’s full reaction to the three failed speaker votes

^ Well, Sean Hannity and President Biden seem to agree about something: “It’s a little embarrassing it’s taking so long, and the way they are dealing with one another,” Biden told reporters on Wednesday morning. Biden’s full quote, from The Hill’s Alex Gangitano

‘GOP senators worry McCarthy diminished by nasty leadership battle’: From The Hill’s Alexander Bolton

Five takeaways:

“McCarthy didn’t come anywhere close to minimizing GOP opposition.” “Democrats stood together amid GOP drama.” “It’s a mystery how the stalemate gets broken.” “A dismal start for House Republicans.” “House adjournment before 6 p.m. paints trouble for McCarthy.”

Quick explainers for each from The Hill’s Niall Stanage

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS AROUND CAPITOL HILL:

Democrats literally broke out the popcorn: Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) tweeted a photo holding a bag of popcorn right before the Speaker votes began. Photo

McCarthy brought in the big guns — Pizza: NBC News’s Haley Talbot tweeted a video of nearly 20 pizzas being rolled into McCarthy’s office. Watch

Lol, one of my favorite tweets: The Nevada Independent’s Jon Ralston tweeted, “Can’t wait to see this go to penalty kicks tomorrow on the House floor.”

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) brought his baby: “2 bottle feeds and multiple diaper changes on the Democratic cloak room floor. This speaker vote is taking forever!” Photo of the diaper change setup in the cloak room

No soup for you: The Washington Examiner’s Juliegrace Brufke tweeted a screenshot that House Republicans’ “GRAB-N-GO Pizza & Salads” has been canceled.

This throws the line of presidential succession temporarily out of whack: NBC News’s Frank Thorp V pointed out, “One of the interesting byproducts of not having a Speaker of the House in place is the fact that Sen Patty Murray (D-WA) is now second in line in the Presidential line of succession in her role as President Pro Tempore of the Senate, simply because there is literally no Speaker.”

Check out today’s cover of the New York Post

TIDBIT — I WOULD KILL FOR A MICROPHONE ON THESE CONVERSATIONS:

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) was spotted conversing with GOP Reps. Paul Gosar (Ariz.) and Matt Gaetz (Fla.) on the House floor on Tuesday. Watch

^ She then explained what happened: Ocasio-Cortez told MSNBC’s Alex Wagner the discussion was whether Democrats would help Republicans to lower the threshold to help McCarthy reach a majority. Her message to the Republicans?: “[T]here would be no defections, that Democrats are here, we’re not going anywhere.” More on the interaction

^ Keep in mind: Gaetz and Gosar are two of the 20 Republicans who voted *against* McCarthy’s Speakership bid.

House members still haven’t technically been sworn in yet — until we have a Speaker: Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) tweeted on Sunday, “Ya’ll….. it’s getting real. In just 2 days I get sworn into the United States Congress!” Photo of his office sign

Frost then added after the drama yesterday, delaying the swearing-in ceremony: “SIKE!!!!”

🏛 In the Supreme Court

What’s the deal with the student loan forgiveness fight?:

“President Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan has been hit with a barrage of lawsuits that cast its future in doubt. At least two challenges will be considered next month by the Supreme Court.”



The Hill’s Lexi Lonas explains where the situation stands and what to expect

💊 In other news

A loophole to the abortion restrictions:

The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel reports that “The U.S. Postal Service is legally allowed to deliver prescription abortion drugs even in states that have curtailed access to abortion, the Justice Department said.”

Keep in mind: “Republican-led states have been moving to limit or even completely ban access to the drugs, and advocates have been concerned the Supreme Court’s decision will embolden even more states to crack down. There has been a growing effort to circumvent the laws by mailing the drugs, often from overseas, directly to people seeking them.”

The other abortion drug news on Tuesday: “An FDA rule change will allow U.S. retail pharmacies for the first time to offer abortion pills directly to patients with a prescription, suspending a long-standing requirement that the pills be dispensed in person by doctors or clinics.” What we know

🦠 The latest with COVID-19

‘EXPERTS URGE DOMESTIC ACTION AGAINST WINTER COVID SURGE’:

Where new cases and hospitalizations stand, via The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel

THE COVID-19 NUMBERS:

Cases to date: 100.6 million

Death toll: 1,088,481

Current hospitalizations: 26,232

Shots administered: 663 million

Fully vaccinated: 69 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

🐥 Notable tweets

Some advice for Hill staffers — and I would argue this applies to a lot of jobs:

Aubrey Stuber, communications director for Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.) tweeted, “There are certainly more seasoned Hill folks on this app, but after four years I’ve learned a lot. My advice to new (and returning) staffers as the 118th Congress begins.” Read Stuber’s Twitter thread of advice for Capitol Hill staffers

For example: “Your inbox will see so, so much junk—do yourself a favor and delete, unsubscribe immediately if it’s not relevant to your job (and no, you won’t go back later if you keep it unread).”

⏱ On tap

The House is in. The Senate is out. President Biden is in Kentucky this afternoon. Vice President Harris is in Chicago.

8 a.m. : Biden received his daily briefing.

: Biden received his daily briefing. 9:40 a.m. : Biden left for Kentucky.

: Biden left for Kentucky. 10:50 a.m. : Harris left for Chicago.

: Harris left for Chicago. 4 p.m. : Harris leaves Chicago and returns to Washington, D.C

: Harris leaves Chicago and returns to Washington, D.C 4:40 p.m. : Biden returns to the White House.

: Biden returns to the White House. Monday, Jan. 23: The Senate returns (!)

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

10:45 a.m. : White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and infrastructure implementation coordinator Mitch Landrieu spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One. Watch

: White House press secretary and infrastructure implementation coordinator spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One. 11 a.m. : Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered remarks at the first-ever U.S. Strategy on Global Women’s Economic Security. Watch

: Secretary of State delivered remarks at the first-ever U.S. Strategy on Global Women’s Economic Security. 12:45 p.m. : Biden delivers remarks on his economic plan, rebuilding infrastructure and revitalizing communities. Livestream

: Biden delivers remarks on his economic plan, rebuilding infrastructure and revitalizing communities. 2:20 p.m.: Harris delivers remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law. Livestream

🍝 In lighter news

Today is National Spaghetti Day!

And to leave you on a lighter note, here’s a gate that is doing exactly what it was designed to do.