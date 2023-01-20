The Hill’s 12:30 Report — The first ‘March for Life’ anti-abortion rally since Roe was overturned

To view past editions of The Hill’s 12:30 Report, click here: https://bit.ly/30ARS1U

–> A midday take on what’s happening in politics and how to have a sense of humor about it.*

*Ha. Haha. Hahah. Sniff. Haha. Sniff. Ha–breaks down crying hysterically.

TALK OF THE MORNING

Oh, yikes:

Remember when Politico published the draft opinion of the Supreme Court’s expected overturn of Roe v. Wade last spring?

Well, former President Trump called for the journalists who broke the story to be jailed.

Trump posted on Truth Social: “They’ll never find out, & it’s important that they do. So, go to the reporter & ask him/her who it was. If not given the answer, put whoever in jail until the answer is given. You might add the publisher and editor to the list. Stop playing games, this leaking cannot be allowed to happen. It won’t take long before the name of this slime is revealed!” Read Trump’s full Truth Social post

Why now?: The Supreme Court published a public report yesterday on the investigation into the leaked opinion. The report stated it was unable to identify who leaked the draft to Politico. What we know about the report

REACTION FROM THE WHITE HOUSE:

From White House spokesman Andrew Bates: “The freedom of the press is part of the bedrock of American democracy. Calling for egregious abuses of power in order to suppress the Constitutional rights of reporters is an insult to the rule of law and undermines fundamental American values and traditions.” More from Bates

HAPPENING TODAY — THE ANNUAL ANTI-ABORTION RALLY:

The Washington Post’s Michelle Boorstein, Justine McDaniel and Caroline Kitchener write, “With Roe dead, a very different March for Life returns to Washington.” What the march looks like this year

‘AFTER DOBBS, REPUBLICANS WRESTLE WITH WHAT IT MEANS TO BE ANTI-ABORTION’:

The New York Times’s Lisa Lerer and Katie Glueck report that “[activists] are pushing for tougher abortion restrictions, while politicians fear turning off swing voters who don’t support strict limits like a national ban.” More on the pressure the GOP is under

‘ACCESS TO ABORTION PILLS IS SLIDING OUT OF REACH IN DOZENS OF STATES’:

“The Biden administration’s efforts to loosen access to medication abortion pills are running into a headwall of opposition in dozens of states, threatening to put the drugs out of reach for many patients.” The Hill’s Nathaniel Weixel explains

Happy Friday! I'm Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what's coming up.

🏃‍♂️ News this morning

Tim: That was fun! Let’s do it again:

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) announced this morning that he will seek reelection in 2024.

Why this is big: “Kaine’s decision … ensures [Democrats] will have the upper hand in the race, as Kaine is seen as a formidable incumbent. That’s a key factor for Democrats in Virginia, which in recent years has swung to the right in statewide elections. In 2021, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D) in the state’s gubernatorial contest, giving a major off-year election win to Republicans.”

💸 The debt ceiling

Republicans are saying pleaaase. And Democrats are saying NOPE:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is asking Democrats to negotiate on raising the U.S.’s debt limit.

But Democrats are not having it: Republicans are pushing for spending cuts in exchange for a debt limit increase. So far, the White House seems unwilling to negotiate. It’s a risky position, but Democrats think they have more leverage if they do not negotiate.

The Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Brett Samuels explain the White House’s position

The Hill’s Aris Folley explains McCarthy’s position

KEEP IN MIND — REPUBLICANS ARE AT RISK OF OVERPLAYING THEIR HAND:

“There is a real chance the GOP could overplay its hand and end up blamed for cascading negative effects if the U.S. even approaches a scenario where it defaults on its financial obligations.” Read Niall Stanage’s full column

THREE WAYS YOUR FINANCES COULD BE AFFECTED BY THE DEBT LIMIT:

From CBS News’s Aimee Picchi

🤞 In Congress

But he’s a Nobel Peace Prize-winning, Olympic athlete on the shortlist for pope?!:

^ I kid, but here’s a list from New York Magazine of the fabrications George Santos has admitted to.

“Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) is getting an icy reception from colleagues in the House GOP even as he receives committee assignments and continues to serve his constituents on Long Island.”

Why?: Santos is embroiled in a long list of controversies about his past.

^ Including: “fabricating portions of his resume, to allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from a fundraiser for a cancerous dog (which Santos appeared to deny), to lingering questions about his campaign finances relating to his company. Local and federal investigators are reportedly looking into Santos’s finances, and he also faces multiple ethics complaints.”

The controversy has caused a divide in the House: Some Republicans back Santos, while at least seven House Republicans have called for Santos to resign. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) are notably missing from the list of GOP members calling for his resignation.

How this controversy is shaking out among House Republicans, via The Hill’s Emily Brooks and Mychael Schnell

🚀 In the DMV

If you live near DC, make sure to look up on Monday evening!:

Fox 5 DC’s David Kaplan reports that NASA is planning to launch a rocket on Monday from Wallops Island, Va. The rocket is expected to be visible from the Washington, D.C.-area.

When?: Sometime between 6-8 p.m. EST on Monday (!) Details

🦠 The COVID-19 numbers

Cases to date: 101.8 million

Death toll: 1,099,866

Current hospitalizations: 32,621

Shots administered: 667 million

Fully vaccinated: 69.1 percent of Americans

🐥 Notable tweets

Wow, I can’t agree more:

RTO Insider’s Sam Mintz tweeted, “AP style for numbers is so awkward. I’m out here writing ‘five to 10 years’ and I hate it.”

Lol:

Journalist Lauryn Higgins pointed out, “Rural journalism is leaving two voicemails, two emails and a Facebook DM with a business and getting crickets. But it’s also writing a story about a 93-year-old artist who ends up asking for your address so they can put you on their Christmas mailing list. There’s no in between.”

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Washington, D.C. Vice President Harris is in California.

9 a.m. : Biden received his daily briefing.

: Biden received his daily briefing. 4 p.m. : Harris visits the Tujunga Spreading Grounds in Los Angeles County.

: Harris visits the Tujunga Spreading Grounds in Los Angeles County. 5:25 p.m. : Biden leaves for Rehoboth Beach, Del.

: Biden leaves for Rehoboth Beach, Del. Monday: The Senate returns.

📺 What to watch

1 p.m. : White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre gives a press briefing. Livestream

: White House press secretary gives a press briefing. 2 p.m.: Biden welcomes bipartisan mayors attending the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting to the White House — and delivers remarks. Livestream

🧀 In lighter news

Today is National Cheese Lover’s Day. And for weekend planning purposes, tomorrow is National Granola Bar Day and Sunday is National Blonde Brownie Day!

Oh, this excellent:

Actress Jennifer Coolidge posted a video with the caption, “Trying out Tik Tok!” Coolidge recites a poem, and it is beautiful. Watch

^ If you don’t get the reference — maybe it’s just a millennial thing — here you go

And to leave you smiling before the weekend, here’s a dog solving its favorite puzzle of all time. We’re all rooting for you!